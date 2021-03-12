Former Eagle DeSean Jackson selling New Jersey home

DeSean Jackson is the latest former Eagle to put a New Jersey home on the market, following recent listings for properties owned by Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

Jackson, like Pederson, has had a home in Moorestown, where the wideout held annual youth football camps during his first stint with with the Eagles.

His "Ritz-Carlton-inspired" home at 739 Brandywine Dr. was recently listed at $1.425 million and a sale is pending, according to a listing on Redfin. Property records show the home is owned by Jackson and his One X One apparel company, which is linked to his foundation.

Located on a secluded and gated two-acre property, the home includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, along with a pool and an impressive deck.

You can check out 54 photos of the property at the Redfin listing.



Courtesy/BrightMLS

Courtesy/BrightMLS

Courtesy/Bright MLS

Courtesy/BrightMLS

Courtesy/BrightMLS

Jackson, 34, has the third most receiving yards in Eagles history. He recently shared a message thanking the Philadelphia community after the team released him last month.

"When I look back on my NFL career, I know without a doubt that Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart and be a huge part of my life story," Jackson wrote. "I look forward to continuing my career and I hope the Philly fans will always know how grateful I am for time in this amazing city."