More News:

March 12, 2021

Former Eagle DeSean Jackson selling New Jersey home

The wide receiver was released last month, ending an injury-plagued second stint in Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Eagles
DeSean Jackson Moorestown Courtesy/BrightMLS

DeSean Jackson spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles during two stints with the team. His home in Moorestown, New Jersey was placed on the market for $1.425 million and a sale of the property is pending, according to a listing on Redfin.

DeSean Jackson is the latest former Eagle to put a New Jersey home on the market, following recent listings for properties owned by Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

Jackson, like Pederson, has had a home in Moorestown, where the wideout held annual youth football camps during his first stint with with the Eagles.

His "Ritz-Carlton-inspired" home at 739 Brandywine Dr. was recently listed at $1.425 million and a sale is pending, according to a listing on Redfin. Property records show the home is owned by Jackson and his One X One apparel company, which is linked to his foundation. 

Located on a secluded and gated two-acre property, the home includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, along with a pool and an impressive deck.

You can check out 54 photos of the property at the Redfin listing.

Jackson Front MoorestownCourtesy/BrightMLS

Jackson AerialCourtesy/BrightMLS

Jackson StaircaseCourtesy/Bright MLS

Jackson Moorestown LRCourtesy/BrightMLS

Jackson Moorestown BRCourtesy/BrightMLS
Jackson, 34, has the third most receiving yards in Eagles history. He recently shared a message thanking the Philadelphia community after the team released him last month. 

"When I look back on my NFL career, I know without a doubt that Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart and be a huge part of my life story," Jackson wrote. "I look forward to continuing my career and I hope the Philly fans will always know how grateful I am for time in this amazing city."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Eagles Moorestown New Jersey Desean Jackson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Is Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge worth a look for the Sixers?
Lamarcus-Aldridge_031121_usat

Men's Health

Grit can serve as a strategic asset in the fight against aging
Perseverance Fitness Willpower

Investigations

Philly dirt biker charged in road rage attack on South Broad Street
Gregory Stevens Road Rage

Skateboarding

Red Bull releases mini-documentary on Philly skateboarding scene
Jahmir-Brown-Skateboarding_031121_RB

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles need a politician to deal with Lurie's meddling
Lurie-Wolf_060420_usat

Family-Friendly

What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
Philadelphia Flower Show rendering

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved