Dîner en Blanc to announce 2019 event date at preview party.

Philadelphia's Dîner en Blanc is shaking things up for its eighth year.

The outdoor dinner party where tables, chairs, food and drink is BYO will not take place on the third Thursday of August, as it has previously.

The date of this year's Dîner en Blanc will be revealed at the event's preview party on Tuesday, June 11, but as always, the location will be kept a secret until moments before Dîner en Blanc begins.

The preview party will be held at The Bourse, a food hall in Old City, from 5 to 7 p.m. It's free to attend and open to all, but registration is necessary.

In addition to learning when Dîner en Blanc will be, attendees will have the opportunity to sample items from Feast Your Eyes Catering's meals for the event, shop accessories to wear to the dinner and check out table displays for inspiration.

Also at the preview party, organizers will be giving away eight complimentary registrations for parties of two to this year's Dîner en Blanc.



The waitlist for Dîner en Blanc is now open. While adding your name to the list doesn't guarantee a spot at the dinner party, it does guarantee that you'll be notified when Phase 3 goes on sale in early summer.

Last year's registered members will automatically receive notice of this year's registration going on sale in Phase 1.

Tuesday, June 11

5-7 p.m. | Free

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.