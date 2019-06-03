More Events:

June 03, 2019

Dîner en Blanc to announce 2019 event date at preview party

The outdoor dinner party won't be held on the third Thursday of August this summer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia's Dîner en Blanc is shaking things up for its eighth year.

The outdoor dinner party where tables, chairs, food and drink is BYO will not take place on the third Thursday of August, as it has previously.

The date of this year's Dîner en Blanc will be revealed at the event's preview party on Tuesday, June 11, but as always, the location will be kept a secret until moments before Dîner en Blanc begins.

The preview party will be held at The Bourse, a food hall in Old City, from 5 to 7 p.m. It's free to attend and open to all, but registration is necessary.

In addition to learning when Dîner en Blanc will be, attendees will have the opportunity to sample items from Feast Your Eyes Catering's meals for the event, shop accessories to wear to the dinner and check out table displays for inspiration.

Also at the preview party, organizers will be giving away eight complimentary registrations for parties of two to this year's Dîner en Blanc.

The waitlist for Dîner en Blanc is now open. While adding your name to the list doesn't guarantee a spot at the dinner party, it does guarantee that you'll be notified when Phase 3 goes on sale in early summer. 

Last year's registered members will automatically receive notice of this year's registration going on sale in Phase 1.

Dîner en Blanc Preview Party

Tuesday, June 11
5-7 p.m. | Free
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

