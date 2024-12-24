Life-size dinosaur sculptures that move and roar are coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Ginormous reptiles from millennia past will stomp their way into the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in early January for a dinosaur-themed extravaganza.

Jurassic Quest is bringing a herd of "scientifically-accurate" dinosaur sculptures – including some that move and roar – to the expo center in Oaks, Montgomery County, from Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Some dinosaurs even can be ridden by thrill seekers.

The herd includes a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus and an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus. There are realistic baby dinos named Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T. Rex and Trixie the Triceratops, which can be pet. Live dinosaur shows take place throughout each day, including the "Raptor Training Experience."

People also can dig for fake fossils, or check out a real fossil exhibit featuring skulls, T-rex teeth and a Triceratops horn. There's a "Tricera-tots" play area for younger explorers. Other family-fun activities include bounce houses, scavenger hunts, face painting and photo opportunities.

Tickets cost $22 to $36 and can be purchased online. Admission is free for children younger than 2. The event is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Jan. 3-5Hours vary | $22-$36Greater Philadelphia Expo Center100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA