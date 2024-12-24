More Events:

December 24, 2024

Life-size dinosaur sculptures that move and roar are coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

From Jan. 3-5, this family-friendly event lets people admire an 80-foot apatosaurus, dig for fake fossils and pet a baby T. rex.

Family-Friendly Dinosaurs
jurassic quest oaks Provided Image/Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest, a dinosaur-centric event with animatronic sculptures, is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Jan. 3-5. Tickets cost $22 to $36.

Ginormous reptiles from millennia past will stomp their way into the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in early January for a dinosaur-themed extravaganza.

Jurassic Quest is bringing a herd of "scientifically-accurate" dinosaur sculptures – including some that move and roar – to the expo center in Oaks, Montgomery County, from Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Some dinosaurs even can be ridden by thrill seekers. 

MOREMuseum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

The herd includes a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus and an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus. There are realistic baby dinos named Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T. Rex and Trixie the Triceratops, which can be pet. Live dinosaur shows take place throughout each day, including the "Raptor Training Experience."

People also can dig for fake fossils, or check out a real fossil exhibit featuring skulls, T-rex teeth and a Triceratops horn. There's a "Tricera-tots" play area for younger explorers. Other family-fun activities include bounce houses, scavenger hunts, face painting and photo opportunities.

Tickets cost $22 to $36 and can be purchased online. Admission is free for children younger than 2. The event is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 3-5
Hours vary | $22-$36
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA

