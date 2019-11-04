More Culture:

November 04, 2019

Greek BYOB Dmitri's closes after 30 years in Queen Village

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Dmitris Queen Village Source/Google Street View

Dmitri's, at Third and Catharine streets in Queen Village, has permanently shut down after 30 years. A second location in Northern Liberties is undergoing renovations and a concept change.

Queen Village BYOB Dmitri's has shut its doors for good after 30 years on South Third Street, while its second location in Northern Liberties could be receiving a complete makeover.

The Greek restaurant was a popular place for its seafood and low-key ambiance. The phone number to the restaurant's location at 795 S. Third Street has been disconnected.

The second Dmitri's location on North Second Street has been closed since mid-October, but the restaurant's website says it is only closed for renovations and a change in concept. The Northern Liberties location opened in 2010.

Dmitri's previously had a third location in Fitler Square, but that restaurant closed in 2014.

Owner Dmitri Chimes told the Inquirer's Michael Klein the closure in Queen Village was not about slow business but instead came from concerns about the building's structure and difficulty finding quality kitchen staff.

There's no timeline set for the reopening of the Dmitri's located in Northern Liberties.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Queen Village South Philly Closures Philadelphia Northern Liberties Greek

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved