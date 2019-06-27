More Health:

June 27, 2019

Does zinc really cure colds faster?

There's more warnings about the supplement, than evidence of a remedy

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Prevention Colds
ZInc Mineral Capsule 06262019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

Can zinc supplements really can reduce the length of a cold?

We all dread when it happens. You start to feel a scratchiness in your throat and your nose starts to run. Coming down with a cold can be a real pain, but unfortunately antibiotics won’t work on it. So what can you do to get back on your feet quicker?

The idea that zinc supplements can reduce the length of a cold has been around for a while. Every year, health and wellness articles list it as a natural cold remedy, but does zinc really cure colds faster, and probably most importantly, is it safe to use?

Unfortunately, the research has been mixed. Zinc, a mineral, has been shown to target the rhinovirus, a common cause of the cold, which tends to hang out in your nose and throat. Several studies have suggested that zinc lozenges or syrup may reduce the length of your cold by a day, especially when started within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms.

MORE HEALTH: Enjoy tempting summer foods without the guilt

But not enough people have participated in these studies for the medical community, including the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Health, to feel comfortable recommending zinc as a way to reduce the length of your cold.

According to the Mayo Clinic, more evidence is needed. It is not clear what dosage or form of supplement would be most effective, and there are some serious side effects including nausea, and a permanent loss of smell if a zinc nasal spray is used. Too much zinc in your system can lead to copper deficiency, anemia and even neurological damage.

The National Institutes of Health also warns that zinc may interfere with any antibiotics or diuretics you may be taking. The bottom line: there are still too many unknowns when it comes to zinc as a cold remedy.

Penn Medicine advises you to talk to your doctor before starting any kind of zinc supplement or even any alternative cold treatment.
051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Prevention Colds Philadelphia Minerals Symptoms Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Business

Philadelphia Energy Solutions will close oil refinery that caught fire
Philly Oil refinery closing

TV

'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay
The Office Netflix nbc

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved