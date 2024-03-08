More News:

March 08, 2024

Pa. lawmakers seek to expand Dolly Parton's free book program in state

The Imagination Library, which mails books to kids, already serves over 53,000 Pennsylvania children. But many more are eligible.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Education
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Pennsylvania John Partipilo/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in tribute to her father, who could not read or write. The program now provides 2 million free books each month to children in five countries.

Thousands of Pennsylvania kids could soon receive free books each month, thanks to bills working their way through the state legislature and a country music superstar.

Liz Hanbidge, a Democratic state representative from Montgomery County, recently introduced a bill to expand Dolly Parton's Imagination Library across Pennsylvania. Since 1995, the program has mailed free books each month to children up to 5 years old. And while it already has some presence in the state, Hanbidge and her cosponsors believe it should be greater.

MORE: Recent funding gives boost to Roosevelt Boulevard subway momentum

The Imagination Library typically partners with local organizations, making its presence highly regional and scattershot, depending on the state. According to Hanbidge, over 53,000 kids across 44 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are enrolled in the Imagination Library. But around 700,000 are eligible in the commonwealth. Philadelphia, for example, only recently welcomed the program through a partnership with the Mount Laurel-based nonprofit Foundations. The group is working with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to roll out the Imagination Library in targeted, high-need areas one ZIP code at a time, starting with 19133, which spans parts of Fairhill and West Kensington.

Hanbidge's legislation would establish a statewide Imagination Library and earmark funds to support and promote it. The cost per child, Hanbidge estimates, would be about $13.

"Children participating in the Imagination Library show increased readiness for kindergarten and maintain higher reading achievement scores through ninth grade compared to their non-participating peers," Hanbidge said in a statement. "Reading is a staple of our world, society and history. By introducing people to books at a young age, we can show them the joys and pleasure of reading instead of it being perceived as a chore."

The legislation was last referred to the House Education Committee, where it is awaiting review. It has already attracted 14 cosponsors, including Philadelphia County's own Tarik Khan. A companion bill in the state senate is sponsored by Sens. Carolyn Comitta, John Kane and Maria Collett, who collectively represent parts of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Comitta, who sits on the Senate's Education Committee, said, "As a mother, a grandmother, and a former public school teacher, I know just how important promoting literacy and reading readiness is in early childhood education and development. Children learn by reading and the Imagination Library helps make reading a habit at home. By giving them a new book each month, this program empowers kids to pursue independent reading, learn at their own pace, and explore new areas of interest."

If the law is passed, Pennsylvania would join 20 other states in establishing statewide Imagination Libraries through legislation. Parton's program distributes 2 million free books every month to kids in the United States, Republic of Ireland, Canada, Australia and United Kingdom.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Education Pennsylavnia Literacy Books Free Pennsylvania Senate Pennsylvania House

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chess star from Philly who alleged sexual assault will have claims heard by game's governing body
Jennifer Shahade Chess

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Entertainment

Joey Graziadei's friend runs weekly 'Bachelor' watch parties at Urban Saloon
joey graziadei bachelor urban saloon

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Weekend

A St. Patrick's Day parade, pop-up bar and the Oscars: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide St. Patrick's Day Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved