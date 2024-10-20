Donald Trump works fry station during visit to McDonald's in Bucks County

Former president Donald Trump briefly manned a McDonald's drive-thru in Bucks County on Sunday afternoon, reports say.

The Republican presidential nominee wore an apron and lifted fries out of hot oil, shook them, salted them and placed them into containers at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose in Lower Southampton Township, the Washington Post reported. During Trump's visit to the fast food restaurant, he focused on promoting his ongoing, unsubstantiated claim that Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at the fast-food chain, as she has said during her presidential campaign.

MORE: Donald Trump's dance moves at unusual town hall in Montgomery County mocked by late night comedians

"It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald’s — how tough a job it was," Trump told NBC10. "She ... made the french fries, and she talked about the heat: 'It was so tough.' She’s never worked at McDonald’s."

According to her campaign, Harris worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 when she was a college student attending Howard University. Her duties reportedly included working the register and the french fry and ice cream machines.



"I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," Trump said during his McDonald's visit, according to the Inquirer.

Trump responded to reporters' questions during his McDonald's visit. When asked whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election, the Washington Post reported that he said, "Sure, if it’s a fair election."



When asked whether he supported raising the minimum wage, he said: "Well, I think this. These people work hard,” Trump said, via the Post. "They’re great. And I just saw something — a process that’s beautiful."

The Feasterville McDonald's location that Trump went to was reportedly closed for normal business during his visit, and it's unclear how the drive-thru customers that Trump served were selected.

In a statement to NBC10, the Feasterville McDonald's owner and operator, Derek Giacomantonio, said that he decided to participate in the Trump campaign event because: "It is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community."

A crowd lined the street outside the McDonald's that Trump visited, the Associated Press reported. Later on Sunday, Trump was slated to attend a town hall in Lancaster before heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the New York Jets. Pennsylvania is a key swing state that has voted for the winning president in 10 of the last 12 elections.

Harris spokesperson Ian Sams responded to Trump's actions via a statement to NBC News.



"When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie," Sams said. "He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it."

Trump has long been a public fan of the fast food franchise. When he was president, he famously ordered over 300 burgers in addition to fries and other menu items from McDonald’s to honor the Clemson Tigers for winning the national college football championship in 2019 during a government shutdown.