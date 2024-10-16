More Culture:

October 16, 2024

Donald Trump's dance moves at unusual town hall in Montgomery County mocked by late night comedians

Jimmy Kimmel described the presidential candidate as a 'manatee tangled in seaweed.' Stephen Colbert and Desi Lydic poked fun, too.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
Donald Trump comedy Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images; Sipa USA

Former President Donald Trump ended a Q&A session during a town hall event in Oaks on Monday by playing music and dancing for about 40 minutes after a pair of medical emergencies happened in the crowd. Late night hosts skewered his behavior Tuesday. Above, Trump appears in Scranton on Oct. 9.

Donald Trump's unusual town hall event in Montgomery County drew scrutiny and ridicule from the comedy talk show circuit Tuesday.

The campaign event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Monday night was billed as a Q&A with audience members, allowing the Republican presidential candidate to explain his proposed policies. But it went off the rails after it was paused due to a pair of medical emergencies in the crowd. 

MORE: TV star Larry Wilmore has a few tricks up his sleeve for Philly show, mixing magic with comedy

At that point – just four questions into the town hall – Trump told his staff members to play "Ave Maria" other songs from his campaign playlist rather than fielding further questions. He remained on stage for about 40 more minutes, occasionally swaying to the music as the crowd danced and sang along.

On Tuesday night, "The Daily Show" played clips of Trump waving his hands and lip-syncing to songs, with host Desi Lydic remarking, "I don't know if he's on edibles or if I'm on edibles."

Lydic chastised Trump for suggesting he would take one or two more questions but instead ending the town hall with a request for "YMCA."

"Probably a good idea to shut down questions, since I'm pretty sure the next one would have been, 'Uh, hi sir, what the f*** is going on?'" Lydic said.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert called the town hall "banana pants boo boo bonkers" during his monologue. 

Colbert played clips of Trump dancing and listening to music before saying, "I don't even know what to say to that. And I don't have to say it because it's best expressed in dance." He then imitated Trump's movements as opera music played. 

The comedian joked about Trump's repeated request for "Ave Maria," questioning its use after a medical emergency.

"Come on, at least switch up your sad music! Give them 'Danny Boy,' or how about this cheerful tune?" Colbert said just before the "Pac-Man" game-over noise sounded.

Jimmy Kimmel questioned Trump's mental acuity, mocking him for for telling people to vote on Jan. 5 instead of Nov. 5. Kimmel then chided Trump's dance moves, calling them a "baby toddler jumping dance."

"He just stood there swinging like a manatee tangled in seaweed," Kimmel said. The show then played a clip from the town hall, zooming in on the face of a woman who could be seen rolling her eyes.

Kimmel also made fun of Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung's description of the town hall as a "lovefest," likening it to the infamous Fyre Fest, the falsely billed musical festival in the Bahamas. 

"I want you to imagine a world in which Kamala Harris stood there at a rally and said nothing, just danced around for almost 40 minutes," Kimmel said. "FOX News would have blocked out a full week to cover it. It would have been like the O.J. (Simpson) chase meets 9/11 at once. But when Trump does it, it's a 'lovefest.'"

