The Red Cross has a national blood shortage; here's where to donate in Philly

The American Red Cross says its blood supply has dropped to "critically low levels," constituting a national blood shortage.

The nonprofit's blood supply has decreased by nearly 25% since early August, partially due to blood drive cancelations spurred by natural disasters like Hurricane Idalia. The storm contributed to a shortfall of 30,000 donations, as blood distribution to hospitals began to outpace collections coming in.

"We have seen people come out, which is so great," said Alana Mauger, the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania. "We're still not seeing the numbers that we need to recover from the shortage."

The Red Cross is a national organization so even blood collected at Pennsylvania centers helps relieve stressed hospitals in other areas, like the southeastern U.S. states hit by Hurricane Idalia, Mauger said. With several other storms brewing off the Atlantic Ocean, the nonprofit is scrambling to replenish its blood banks before another disaster.



There is an emergency need for type O blood and platelet donors in particular. O negative blood is considered "universal" because it can be used in any transfusion, but this means it is often in short supply and high demand. Platelet donations, which have a shelf life of only five days, are crucial for cancer patients and those undergoing major operations like organ transplants or open heart surgery.

Where to donate blood in Philly

The Philadelphia Blood Donation Center, at 700 Spring Garden St., is open daily for donations, and the Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center, at 1401 Rhawn St., is open Sunday to Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday. Times vary at both locations.

Additionally, here's a round-up of every Red Cross blood drive in Philly over the next two weeks, listed in chronological order. To make an appointment, visit the online scheduler.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

BNY Mellon

1735 Market St.

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania

2221 Chestnut St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Independence Visitor Center

41 N. Sixth St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5

11630 Caroline Road

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roberts Center for Pediatric Research

2716 South St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Nazareth Hospital

2601 Holme Ave.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries of Philadelphia

1939 West Venango St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

4190 City Line Ave.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deliverance Evangelistic Church

2001 W. Lehigh Ave.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

University of Pennsylvania Irvine

3401 Spruce St.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Northeast Family YMCA

11088 Knights Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ the King Roman Catholic Church

3252 Chesterfield Road

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Einstein Medical Center

5501 Old York Road

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania

2221 Chestnut St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 29

St. Joseph's University

730 S. 43rd St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.