DoorDash driver shot while making delivery in East Mount Airy

A DoorDash delivery man is in critical condition after he was shot while he was attempting to make a delivery in East Mount Airy on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on a rear driveway on the 1500 block of East Johnson Street shortly before 5 p.m. They found the delivery man, 29, lying face down and with gunshot wounds, NBC10 reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.

The man told investigators that after parking his car he saw someone approach with a gun and then began to run, police said. He was shot and collapsed in the driveway.

"We don't have a motive at this time," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "We don't know if this was a robbery or an attempted carjacking, we're not sure."

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter, but said he used a semiautomatic firearm. Five shell casings were found in the driveway and another was found a half block away.

Police said they're hoping footage from private cameras in the area can help identify the shooter.



Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police department's shooting investigation unit at (215) 686-8270 or leave an anonymous tip at the police tipline at (215) 686-8477.