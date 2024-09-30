Police searching for 3 men who robbed Fairhill business in masks and bulletproof vests

Police are searching for three men who robbed a business in Fairhill late Saturday night, injured the store owner and created a barricade standoff.

At 11:22 p.m., police saw three men fleeing the store on the 2900 block of North Fifth Street while wearing masks and bulletproof vests, 6ABC reported. Police pursued one man on foot, but he escaped, investigators said. The other two ran went back inside the building.

Officers declared a barricade situation at 11:50 p.m. It was cleared by a SWAT team around 2 a.m. Sunday without anyone being taken into custody. Police said they suspect the two men escaped through a second-floor window.

Police recovered a gun used by one of the suspects and a vehicle with zip ties and other items that officers believe were going to be used in the robbery.

The store's 47-year-old owner, who was inside the building during the incident, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old woman who was also inside also was injured.

Anyone with information can call police at (215) 686-8477.