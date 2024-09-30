More News:

September 30, 2024

Police searching for 3 men who robbed Fairhill business in masks and bulletproof vests

Two of the suspects barricaded themselves inside the store before escaping, police say. The other fled on foot.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
Armed robbery Fairhill Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Police are searching for three men who robbed a business on the 2900 block of North Fifth Street on Saturday night. One of them fled on foot. The other two barricaded themselves inside the store before escaping.

Police are searching for three men who robbed a business in Fairhill late Saturday night, injured the store owner and created a barricade standoff. 

At 11:22 p.m., police saw three men fleeing the store on the 2900 block of North Fifth Street while wearing masks and bulletproof vests, 6ABC reported. Police pursued one man on foot, but he escaped, investigators said. The other two ran went back inside the building. 

MORE: Pittsburgh man, N.J. woman charged in connection with last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

Officers declared a barricade situation at 11:50 p.m. It was cleared by a SWAT team around 2 a.m. Sunday without anyone being taken into custody. Police said they suspect the two men escaped through a second-floor window. 

Police recovered a gun used by one of the suspects and a vehicle with zip ties and other items that officers believe were going to be used in the robbery. 

The store's 47-year-old owner, who was inside the building during the incident, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old woman who was also inside also was injured. 

Anyone with information can call police at (215) 686-8477. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Robberies Fairhill Crime Police Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour CBF Indoors

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pittsburgh man, N.J. woman charged in connection with last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

car meetup arrests nj pittsburgh

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Health Stories

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon Plover International

Entertainment

David Corenswet says he bulked up to 230 pounds for 'Superman' role

david corenswet superman podcast

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Performances

On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

Rocky Horror Grande

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved