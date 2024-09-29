Pittsburgh man, N.J. woman charged in connection with last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

Two more people have been charged in connection with the large illegal car meetups that took place across Philadelphia last weekend, police said.

Alexis Boyce, 20, of Englishtown, New Jersey, surrendered to police Friday morning, 6ABC reported. Albert Woynar, 18, was arrested in his hometown, Pittsburgh, by Pennsylvania State Police, authorities said. Both face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, police said. Two other people were previously arrested in connection with the meetups.

Boyce was charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer and related offenses, authorities said. Her vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, was seized and towed, police said. Woynar was charged with aggravated assault, causing/risking a catastrophe, riot and fleeing a police officer, authorities said. Among evidence seized from Woynar was a yellow sun or banana mask, police said. He has been transported to Philadelphia, authorities said.

Deonte Vincent, 25, of Philadelphia, and Jhonny Martinez, 19, of Upper Darby, were already arrested and charged for their involvement in the meetups.



About 25 people also were given citations and 38 cars have been identified for their involvement in the meetups, which took place at 11 "major" intersections throughout the city last Saturday night into early Sunday morning, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Thursday in a news conference. Along with "driving recklessly," Vanore said people set off fireworks, ignited fires and held up guns. Five cars were already recovered as of Thursday, he said. Participants in the meetup allegedly traveled from "way beyond Pennsylvania" to be involved in the meetups, Vanore said.

"There were massive amounts of people, dozens of vehicles, and hundreds of people that participated in these car meetups," Vanore said. "... They moved in unison together, and they wreaked havoc and caused all kinds of chaos, actually injured people while they were there."

A police officer was injured during the meetups, Vanore said. He also said a 17-year-old Delaware girl was injured when she was struck by fireworks. Five police vehicles were damaged, with the extent totaling about $16,000. The Streets Department told police that the damage to the roads could total anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 per intersection.

Authorities are examining body camera footage, city camera videos and social media posts to identify additional suspects. Many additional arrests are expected, police said. The district attorney's office has uploaded photos from the meetups. Anyone who recognizes a person or vehicle can call the police tip line at 215-686-8477. Philadelphia police are also accepting any video footage witnesses may have.

