Police vehicles damaged after car meetups take place across Philadelphia, authorities say

Large crowds gathered overnight at car meetups throughout Philadelphia, leading to multiple police vehicles being damaged, authorities say.

Meetups happened throughout Saturday night into early Sunday morning in Center City, South Philadelphia and Spring Garden, CBS3 reported. Crowds of people took over intersections to set off fireworks in the streets and do "donuts" with their vehicles, authorities say.

The meetups began just before midnight, when video captured cars driving in the middle of the road as fireworks went off in the street at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Police eventually dispersed the crowd there, and the fire marshal was called to that location to investigate, authorities say. No injuries were reported there, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., about 100 cars took over 25th and Washington Avenue in South Philly, police say. Fireworks were being set off and cars were doing donuts at that location, and a man allegedly fired a gun twice, Philadelphia Police Capt. Andrew DiSanto told CBS3. The gunshots reportedly did not strike any people or vehicles, but officers recovered one live round and one shell casing in the area, and an airsoft rifle was found in a nearby garage, police say. The vehicles were eventually dispersed from the area.

Then, around 3 a.m., a large crowd went to 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue, near Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. There, fireworks were again set off as cars did donuts, authorities say. Multiple police vehicles were damaged in the area, officials say.

At 4 a.m., another large car meetup took place at City Hall, police say. Video showed people and cars blocking Center City traffic as a car did donuts around a group of people standing in an intersection. Police said they had to call for backup.

Multiple police vehicles were damaged during the meetup at City Hall. One police vehicle outside City Hall had a smashed windshield after attendees of the car meet there allegedly stomped on it as officers attempted to break up the crowds, NBC10 reported. The mobile police station at 15th and Market streets was also damaged, 6ABC reported.

A medic responded to City Hall for reports that a woman's foot was run over by a car, CBS3 reported. Police say an officer was injured around 4:20 a.m. in a crash on Fox Street at Abbottsford Avenue while responding to the meetups, 6ABC reported. The officer is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, authorities say.



The investigation into the meetups is ongoing, and police have not yet announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

