Judge suspends deadline to move SS United States as mediation continues

A federal judge temporarily suspended the deadline to move the SS United States out of a South Philly dock this week as mediated discussions over its fate continue.

The official order from Judge Anita Brody came after the conservatory that owns the retired ocean liner, which sits on Pier 82, filed a motion to delay the eviction deadline, originally Sept. 12.

A Friday statement from the ship's owners said that talks from the court-ordered mediation resulted in "progress toward addressing a range of issues" but that more time is needed "to come to an amicable resolution" to the situation, which initially stemmed from a dispute with Pier 82 landlord Penn Warehousing.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to chart the best possible forward course for the SS United States given the constraints placed upon us by this litigation," the statement concludes.

Parties involved in the discussions include the conservatory, Penn Warehousing and officials from Okaloosa County, Florida. The ship's owners had been in talks with the county, with officials planning to sink the SS United States and turn it into an artificial reef.

The conservatory alleged that Penn Warehousing stalled the ship's sale by demanding $3 million from the county and claimed that the landlords did so to seize and sell the vessel themselves, a claim that Penn Warehousing denied.

While the conservatory has not stated a timeline for the near future of the ship, which set the record for the fastest trans-Atlantic crossing at its time, the organization announced tours of the SS United States for the weekends of Sept. 21 and 28. A $250 donation is required to participate in a tour.