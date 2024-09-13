More News:

September 13, 2024

SS United States to remain in South Philly for now after Sept. 12 eviction is delayed

Court-supervised mediation is ongoing as the conservancy for the ship mediates a dispute with its landlord.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts SS United States
SS United States Joe Warner/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The SS United States is staying at Pier 82 in South Philadelphia while its conservancy and landlord, Penn Warehousing, resolve a dispute over a sale in court.

The SS United States is staying in South Philly as the conservancy for the ship settles a dispute with its landlord over the vessel's sale.

A U.S. District Court temporarily held a previous order for the ocean liner to leave its dock in Pier 82 by Thursday. The eviction is now delayed as the conservancy and the ship's landlord, Penn Warehousing, resolve their latest of many disputes. The court-supervised mediation is ongoing.

MORE: Trump's debate line about immigrants eating pets 'echoes' racist rhetoric of past world leaders, professor says

These developments followed an urgent motion filed Tuesday, in which the conservancy alleged that Penn Warehousing had blocked the ship's sale to Okaloosa County, Florida. According to the document, Penn Warehousing demanded $3 million from the county, effectively stalling the transfer in ownership of the SS United States and its relocation past the court-ordered eviction deadline. The conservancy alleges that Penn Warehousing did so to seize and sell the vessel itself.

"We remain steadfast in our determination to ensure that the legacy of America’s Flagship endures and inspires future generations," the conservancy said in a statement. "While we were disappointed that Penn Warehousing continues to disparage and denigrate both the Conservancy and the historic symbol of our nation, we hope that Penn Warehousing will enter mediation in good faith."

Craig Mills, an attorney for Penn Warehousing, called the conservancy's claim an "irresponsible accusation" that is "completely false." 

"Penn Warehousing is pleased that Judge Brodie agreed with our suggestion that these negotiations be conducted under the court’s supervision, so that all parties can come together in the same room, and the court can see for itself who really wants to get a deal done here," he added.

Okaloosa County had hoped to acquire the SS United States to sink the ship and transform it into an artificial reef. Its bid followed a similar pitch from another Florida county and an $500,000 crowdfunding campaign to "save" the historic ocean liner, which holds the record for the fastest trans-Atlantic crossingIn June, a judge ordered the conservancy for the SS United States to move the vessel by Sept. 12

/ss-united-states-evicted-south-philadelphia-dock/
, concluding an earlier legal battle between the ship's caretakers and Penn Warehousing over their lease.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts SS United States Philadelphia Evictions Landlords Florida Sales Ships

Videos

Featured

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer
Philly skyline image during summer months

Opinion: 'Step up Philly, build 76 Place'

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Conspiracy theory about immigrants eating pets 'echoes' racist rhetoric

Donald Trump

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Women's Health

Pregnant Black women are more likely to be given unscheduled C-sections than white women, study finds

c-sections black women

TV

'The Daily Show' mocks Philly's courtesy towing during segment

Daily Show PPA

Flyers

Matvei Michkov, Flyers prospects take ice for team's rookie camp

Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Phillies-First-Pitch-Yankees-7.29.24.jpg

Fitness

Philly Bike Ride, a 20-mile city tour, returns for a third year

Philly Bike Ride 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved