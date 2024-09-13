SS United States to remain in South Philly for now after Sept. 12 eviction is delayed

The SS United States is staying in South Philly as the conservancy for the ship settles a dispute with its landlord over the vessel's sale.

A U.S. District Court temporarily held a previous order for the ocean liner to leave its dock in Pier 82 by Thursday. The eviction is now delayed as the conservancy and the ship's landlord, Penn Warehousing, resolve their latest of many disputes. The court-supervised mediation is ongoing.

These developments followed an urgent motion filed Tuesday, in which the conservancy alleged that Penn Warehousing had blocked the ship's sale to Okaloosa County, Florida. According to the document, Penn Warehousing demanded $3 million from the county, effectively stalling the transfer in ownership of the SS United States and its relocation past the court-ordered eviction deadline. The conservancy alleges that Penn Warehousing did so to seize and sell the vessel itself.

"We remain steadfast in our determination to ensure that the legacy of America’s Flagship endures and inspires future generations," the conservancy said in a statement. "While we were disappointed that Penn Warehousing continues to disparage and denigrate both the Conservancy and the historic symbol of our nation, we hope that Penn Warehousing will enter mediation in good faith."

Craig Mills, an attorney for Penn Warehousing, called the conservancy's claim an "irresponsible accusation" that is "completely false."

"Penn Warehousing is pleased that Judge Brodie agreed with our suggestion that these negotiations be conducted under the court’s supervision, so that all parties can come together in the same room, and the court can see for itself who really wants to get a deal done here," he added.

Okaloosa County had hoped to acquire the SS United States to sink the ship and transform it into an artificial reef. Its bid followed a similar pitch from another Florida county and an $500,000 crowdfunding campaign to "save" the historic ocean liner, which holds the record for the fastest trans-Atlantic crossing. In June, a judge ordered the conservancy for the SS United States to move the vessel by Sept. 12

, concluding an earlier legal battle between the ship's caretakers and Penn Warehousing over their lease.

