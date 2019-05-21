More Culture:

'Downton Abbey' trailer shows movie will pick up where PBS series left off

The Crawleys are hosting the British king and queen

By Virginia Streva
Focus features have finally released the full-length trailer for the long-awaited Downton Abbey film. The film will be released in the U.S. September 20.

Everyone's favorite historical period drama is almost back. The long awaited trailer for the "Downton Abbey" film was released on Tuesday.

The TV phenomenon that made PBS a go-to channel on Sunday nights and everyone historical-period drama fans will return for its final tale in September. "Downton Abbey" ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2015. Rumors had circulated in 2015 after the show ended that a film may be coming, but it wasn't officially announced until last year.

The film picks up where the TV series ended. It takes place in 1927, following the Crawleys, a British noble family, in their estate of Downton Abbey. The family takes on hosting Britain's King George V and Queen Mary. The family is struggling a bit financially these days, but it's not short of anything grand. 

Based on the "Downton Abbey"  trailer, the movie seems to be a whirlwind of gossip, dancing, and everything in between as the cook, Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), sums up the magnitude of a stately visit, "A royal luncheon, a parade and a dinner? I'm going to have to sit down."

Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) wonders to Anna the maid (Joanne Froggatt), "The last few days have made me think. What are we doing? Should really go on with it?" Before Anna reassures her, "Downton Abbey's the heart of the community, and you're keeping it beating."

The movie is directed by Michael Engler and the screenplay was written by Julian Fellowes, who penned the series. The film includes the original cast members Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonnevillle, Elizabeth McGovern, and Laura Carmichael.

