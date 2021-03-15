More News:

March 15, 2021

Bucks County mom doctored videos to harass girls on daughter's cheerleading sqaud, prosecutors say

The woman allegedly created deepfakes that placed the teens in compromising positions that never occurred

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Harassment
Spone Bucks Cheerleading Source/'Today'

Bucks County prosecutors say Rafaela Spone, 50, of Chalfont, created deepfake images and videos, including the one above, that targeted members of her daughter's Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Doylestown.

A Bucks County woman is accused of doctoring videos and images of teenagers on her daughter's cheerleading squad as part of an alleged harassment campaign to get them in trouble, according to prosecutors.

Rafaela Spone, 50, of Chalfont, was charged this week with cyber harassment of a child and related offenses stemming from a pattern of activity that began last year.

Spone targeted three underage victims who were part of the Victory Vipers traveling cheer squad based in Doylestown, investigators said.

The harassment first came to the attention of police when the mother of one of the girls reported that her daughter received texts and calls from a blocked phone number. Some of the texts included photos that had been taken from the girl's social media accounts and doctored to make her appear nude, or as if she had been drinking alcohol and vaping.

In a deepfake video — altered through software to make one person appear as another — the same girl was depicted to be vaping. That video, obtained by NBC's "Today," was sent to the head of the Victory Vipers in an apparent effort to get the girl kicked off the team, prosecutors said. The girl and her mother were interviewed by "Today."

In one of the calls the girl received, she was allegedly told, "You should kill yourself."

Two other parents came forward to police in December to report that their daughters were targeted with similar calls and texts, including images that placed them in compromising situations that never occurred.

Prosecutors claim Spone used several different phone numbers to contact the girls and the cheerleading gym. Investigators were able to trace the cell phone activity to Spone's Chalfont home.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told "Today" that deepfakes have created a more complex environment for criminal investigations.

"What we've always taken for granted — that a photo is a photo, a video is a video  we can't take that for granted any longer," Weintraub said.

Robert Birch, an attorney representing Spone, said his client denies the allegations and plans to fight the charges.

In a statement, the Victory Vipers told "Today" the group "has always promoted a family environment" and is sorry for everyone involved in the case.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Harassment Bucks County Chalfont Crime Doylestown Pennsylvania Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' free agency plans, big-name targets, top needs and more
Corey-Davis_031421_usat

Opinion

Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?
Vaccine Passports

Weather

Red flag warning issued for Philly region as dry, windy conditions could spark wildfires
Red flag warning

Music

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for 'Folklore' as female artists dominate 2021 Grammy Awards
2021 Grammy Awards winners

NBA

Joel Embiid avoided major injury, but fallout from knee issue is still significant
Embiid Sixers NB2K21

Food & Drink

Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair
Sisterly Love Food Fair

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved