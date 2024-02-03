A dozen Day 3 prospects at the Senior Bowl who make sense for the Eagles

The Senior Bowl game will be played today on NFL Network at 1:00 EST. If you're a fan of draft season, there are likely a few future Eagles who will participate. As we noted in our practice notes on Wednesday, there are an unusually high number of likely first-round picks who competed at the Senior Bowl this year.

On Tuesday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network released his first top-50 prospect list of draft season. More than a third of the players on his list competed at the Senior Bowl.



Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo Laiatu Latu, ED, UCLA Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Darius Robinson, DT, Missouri Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia Chris Braswell, ED, Alabama Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Marshawn Kneeland, ED, Western Michigan Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Those players will likely be selected on the first two days of the draft, and can serve as something of a cheat sheet if you tune in to the game.

Here are a dozen additional players who we haven't already profiled in our prospects series who make sense for the Eagles with one of their later picks. As a reminder, they are projected to have four fifth-round picks.

• Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee: Milton is a physically impressive quarterback at 6'5, 235 pounds, with a strong arm. However, he has a ways to go on anticipation throws, ball placement, and field vision, so he's a developmental prospect. If the Eagles re-sign Marcus Mariota or add some other vet, they won't draft a quarterback. If they think Tanner McKee is ready to step in as the No. 2, then a developmental QB3 on Day 3 would make sense, and Milton has the talent worth taking a big swing on.



• Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall: Ali rushed for over 1,400 yards and 23 TDs as a redshirt freshman in 2021. In 2022, he missed most of the season with a leg injury, but played the final three games. In 2023, he rushed for 1,135 yards and 15 TDs. A Marshall coach that I chatted up at the Pensacola airport on the way home from Alabama said that he played through a high ankle sprain for most of the 2023 season. He is also a threat as a receiver, as he had 75 career catches. He made several plays in the passing game down the field at Senior Bowl practices, and made defenders miss as a runner.

Ali reportedly suffered a ruptured biceps injury in Mobile, which is going to hurt his draft stock. If he goes undrafted, that is a guy the Eagles should be all over.

• Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays.



• Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice: McCaffrey is a converted quarterback who played some running back and receiver at Rice. In 2023, he started to put it all together as a receiver, making 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 TDs. (And yes, he's the brother of Christian McCaffrey.)



• Javon Baker, WR, UCF: The highlight of Senior Bowl practices was when an unsuspecting Baker took a Michael Penix laser off the side of his head on a crossing route. I think (?) Baker thought the play was over and stopped paying attention, and... WHAP. You could hear it from 50 yards away lol.



But also, I was impressed by Baker's ability to create separation, and when I looked up his numbers I discovered that he averaged 21.9 yards per reception in 2023 for UCF. Howie Roseman likes taking shots on Day 3 deep threats with high yards per carry averages, like Shelton Gibson, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins. The Eagles haven't yet hit a home run on a guy like that, but I respect the approach, and Baker makes sense as that kind of guy.

• Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Johnson has ideal size at 6'6, 257, and he did a nice job creating separation and making a lot of hands catches in practices. He is an athletic tight end with some blocking chops. 34-341-7 in 2023.



• Nathaniel Watson, ILB, Mississippi State: Watson had a super productive final season, with 137 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He showed off good speed running sideline-to-sideline in practices, and obviously has some blitzing chops to have racked up 10 sacks. I like him as a run and hit WILL linebacker.



• Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State: Isaac had a tremendous week of practices, giving highly rated offensive tackles like Taliese Fuaga and Kingsley Suamataia fits with his speed around the edge. After his strong performance, I imagine that he won't be available on Day 3, so he kind of doesn't fit with the theme of this post, but I wanted to mention him so shut up. Sorry. Anyway, the Eagles perhaps aren't as strong on the edge as previously thought, and Haason Reddick's contract situation is worth watching.

• Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor: Hall is 6'6, 290 with an 84" wingspan who was unblockable in 1-on-1's. Like Isaac above, he may have risen to Day 2 status after a strong Senior Bowl. If the Eagles lose Fletcher Cox to free agency or retirement, they could use another piece on the interior of their defensive line.



• Max Melton, CB, Rutgers: Melton is fast and physical, and although he's only 5'11 he has good length because of his 32" arms. His brother Bo had a promising rookie season at receiver with the Packers in 2023.



• Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky: Phillips had 0 career INTs and only 10 pass breakups, so his ball skills must improve, however, Senior Bowl wide receivers couldn't shake him all week. He was on them like glue. Slot corner prospect.

• Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn: Simpson has some corner/safety versatility, and he was impressive covering wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends throughout the week of practices. He's only 178 pounds, so he'll have to add some muscle, but he can cover.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader