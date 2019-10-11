More Events:

October 11, 2019

Out & About festival in Manayunk includes spin class with drag queen

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wall Cycling Studio hosting Drag Queen Spin Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Wall Cycling Studio in Manayunk is hosting Drag Queen Spin on Oct. 19. The event is part of the Out & About festival in the neighborhood.

National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11. In honor of the annual LGBTQ awareness day, Manayunk is celebrating with its first Out & About festival, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 19.

One of the events during the festival is Drag Queen Spin at The Wall Cycling Studio. Instructor Juliet Stabler and drag queen Paula Deen White will co-host the 11 a.m. class.

The class fee is $40 and includes a keepsake polaroid with Paula Deen White and a swag bag valued at over $75.

After sweating through the hour-long workout, head out to Main Street in Manayunk for more fun. Many businesses will have giveaways, specials and events. Participating shops and restaurants also will be accepting $1 donations to The William Way LGBT Community Center, located in Philadelphia.

Drag Queen Spin

Saturday, Oct. 19
11 a.m. | $40 per person
The Wall Cycling Studio
107 Cotton St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

