Out & About festival in Manayunk includes spin class with drag queen

October 11, 2019
National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11. In honor of the annual LGBTQ awareness day, Manayunk is celebrating with its first Out & About festival, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 19.
One of the events during the festival is Drag Queen Spin at The Wall Cycling Studio. Instructor Juliet Stabler and drag queen Paula Deen White will co-host the 11 a.m. class.
The class fee is $40 and includes a keepsake polaroid with Paula Deen White and a swag bag valued at over $75.
After sweating through the hour-long workout, head out to Main Street in Manayunk for more fun. Many businesses will have giveaways, specials and events. Participating shops and restaurants also will be accepting $1 donations to The William Way LGBT Community Center, located in Philadelphia.
Saturday, Oct. 19
11 a.m. | $40 per person
The Wall Cycling Studio
107 Cotton St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.