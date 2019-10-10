More Events:

October 10, 2019

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13

Old City Fest, OutFest and more are happening in Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
Weekend Roundup
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood. It's the world's largest Coming Out Day event.

Let's kick the weekend off early. Thursday evening is the Chinatown Night Market and the first night of House of Vans.

Then Friday, the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market is back.

Sunday, however, has the most events taking place. In addition to the Eagles game at 1 p.m., there's a festival in Old City, OutFest in the Gayborhood and a dance party at the Delaware River waterfront.

Find more details about what's happening this weekend in our roundup below.

YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns with food, drink, live music

Head to Chinatown on Thursday evening to start the weekend early. Enjoy delicious eats from The Little Sicilian, Yakitori Boy, Baby Blues BBQ, Bonjour Creperie and many more, plus live music and alcoholic beverages.

The street food festival will take place 7 to 11 p.m.

Tierra Whack to perform at House of Vans' free weekend festival

The four-day festival that combines music, art and skateboarding starts Thursday night. Rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack and indie-rockers Hop Along, both from Philly, will perform on the first night.

The entire festival is free, but make sure to RSVP.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market setting up at Dilworth Park again this October

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will be open Friday through Sunday. Shoppers can browse more than 50 vendor booths for locally-made goods.

Also, Dilworth Park's Octoberfest will take place this weekend. There will be fall foods and drinks, music and festive autumn decorations like pumpkins, cornstalks and hay bales.

OutFest 2019: The world's largest Coming Out Day event

Outfest will take place Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m., in the Gayborhood. There will be six hours of nonstop entertainment, from drag shows to carnival games, and more than 100 vendors to shop.

BONUS: Porta will be serving $10 apple cider margaritas during OutFest and the restaurant's colorful wall of rainbow doors makes a perfect photo backdrop.

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood

This Sunday is the sixth annual Old City Fest. Expect circus performers, a fashion show and more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art.

The street festival will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hands Up Fest is a dance party benefitting Philly's homeless

Pheed Philly, QR8ER Records Management & Production and local Philly DJs are excited to host Hands Up, a music festival and dance party to benefit the homeless population in Philadelphia. 

The event will take place Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Penn Treaty Park. It's free to attend but a $15 donation is recommended. 

Attendees can look forward to Cosmo Baker, DJ Royale, Deana Sophia and more taking the stage at the Delaware River waterfront party.

Fall edition of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week to take place in October

Attention all vegans: Philly Vegan Restaurant Week is back starting Sunday. Restaurants will either offer a three-course vegan menu or one special vegan dish.

Some of the places participating include Café Ynez, Bourbon & Branch and Pumpkin BYOB.

Edgar Allan Poe fans invited to wacky relay race and party

This totally unique event is coming up on Saturday. Teams dressed as Edgar Allan Poe will hand off a (fake) raven as they race across Northern Liberties.

The relay starts at Fairmount Avenue, near the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, and ends at Liberty Lands Park. At the park, there will be Poe Quizzo, readings of the author's short stories, and food and drink from El Camino Real.

