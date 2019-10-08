More Events:

October 08, 2019

Tierra Whack to perform at House of Vans' free weekend festival

Skateboarding, art and music will mix together at the four-day event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Arts & Culture
Tierra Whack Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Philly's Tierra Whack will perform at the House of Vans mini-festival in Philadelphia on Oct. 10. The rapper, singer and songwriter also recently performed at the Made In America Music Festival.

Vans, manufacturer of skateboarding shoes and apparel, is bringing a four-day mini-festival to Philadelphia this weekend.

House of Vans Philadelphia will kick off on Thursday and is free to attend with an RSVP. Rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack and indie-rockers Hop Along, both from Philly, will perform on the first night.

RELATED: Tierra Whack's "Whack World" named 38th-best album of the decade

Whack will take the stage at 10 p.m. Hop Along will perform at 8:45 p.m. and Orion Sun will go on at 6:45 p.m.

Music continues through the weekend with electronic rock duo Phantogram, house artist Channel Tres and indie-folk pop band Y La Bamba, as well as a lineup of DJs.

In addition to music, the festival will include art installations, workshops on topics like skateboard design and zine making, a photo exhibit, a pop-up street market and an indoor skate park.

Open skate sessions will be available throughout the weekend and there will be a beginner's park with skate lessons available.

The full event schedule can be viewed at House of Vans Philadelphia's website.

House of Vans Philadelphia

Thursday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 13
Free with RSVP
404 N. Second St., Philadelphia PA 19123

