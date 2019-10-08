Tierra Whack to perform at House of Vans' free weekend festival

Vans, manufacturer of skateboarding shoes and apparel, is bringing a four-day mini-festival to Philadelphia this weekend.



House of Vans Philadelphia will kick off on Thursday and is free to attend with an RSVP. Rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack and indie-rockers Hop Along, both from Philly, will perform on the first night.

Whack will take the stage at 10 p.m. Hop Along will perform at 8:45 p.m. and Orion Sun will go on at 6:45 p.m.

Music continues through the weekend with electronic rock duo Phantogram, house artist Channel Tres and indie-folk pop band Y La Bamba, as well as a lineup of DJs.

In addition to music, the festival will include art installations, workshops on topics like skateboard design and zine making, a photo exhibit, a pop-up street market and an indoor skate park.

Open skate sessions will be available throughout the weekend and there will be a beginner's park with skate lessons available.



The full event schedule can be viewed at House of Vans Philadelphia's website.

Thursday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 13

Free with RSVP

404 N. Second St., Philadelphia PA 19123



