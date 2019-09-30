Fall edition of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week to take place in October

The second Philly Vegan Restaurant Week of 2019 will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Just like with the spring edition, which took place in late April, participating restaurants will either offer a three-course vegan menu or one special vegan dish.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Misfit Manor. The nonprofit's mission is to help rescue, rehabilitate and give homes to at-risk animals in the area.

As for the restaurants participating in the fall edition, they include Charlie was a sinner., Veda Modern Indian Bistro, Triangle Tavern, Pumpkin BYOB, Cantina Los Caballitos, Martha and Bourbon & Branch.

The full list, and what they will be serving, can be viewed on the Philly Vegan Restaurant Week website.



In addition on Thursday, Oct. 17, there will be a special event at the Rotunda in University City from 6 to 9 p.m. Local vegan caterers will be selling goods. At least one item from each vendor will be $5 or less, and a portion of sales will go to Misfit Manor.

Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19

Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

