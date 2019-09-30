More Events:

September 30, 2019

Fall edition of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week to take place in October

Restaurants will either offer a three-course vegan menu or one special vegan dish

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Vegan Restaurant Week Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Charlie was a sinner. is a vegan cafe and bar in Midtown Village. It's one of the participants in the fall edition of Philly Vegan Restaurant Week taking place Oct. 13-19.

The second Philly Vegan Restaurant Week of 2019 will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19. 

Just like with the spring edition, which took place in late April, participating restaurants will either offer a three-course vegan menu or one special vegan dish.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Misfit ManorThe nonprofit's mission is to help rescue, rehabilitate and give homes to at-risk animals in the area.

As for the restaurants participating in the fall edition, they include Charlie was a sinner., Veda Modern Indian Bistro, Triangle Tavern, Pumpkin BYOB, Cantina Los Caballitos, Martha and Bourbon & Branch.

The full list, and what they will be serving, can be viewed on the Philly Vegan Restaurant Week website.

In addition on Thursday, Oct. 17, there will be a special event at the Rotunda in University City from 6 to 9 p.m. Local vegan caterers will be selling goods. At least one item from each vendor will be $5 or less, and a portion of sales will go to Misfit Manor.

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week: Fall Edition

Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19
Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

