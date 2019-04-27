More Culture:

April 27, 2019

Drake wants Meek Mill allowed into Toronto for Sixers-Raptors games

Mill was reportedly denied a request to attend playoff games in Canada by Judge Genece Brinkley

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Sixers
Drake Meek Mill Composite photo/left; Margo Reed; right, PA Images/Sipa USA

Meek Mill appeared on stage during Drake's concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Mill performed 'Dreams & Nightmares' and his appearance further confirmed Mill and Drake had repaired their friendship.

Sixers owner Michael Rubin took to social media Friday night to rail against Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas judge Genece Brinkley, the judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison for probation violation and remains linked to Mill’s case.

According to Rubin, Brinkley isn’t allowing Mill to leave Pennsylvania and attend Game 1 of the Sixers’ playoff series with the Raptors in Toronto.

Here’s Rubin’s full statement, via his Instagram:

“Judge Genece Brinkley - I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the sixers in Toronto for the game? Do you also hate PHILLY? As soon as the schedule came out, Meek asked probation for approval- they immediately approved! (YES FOR EVERYONE WHO DOESN’T UNDERSTAND, MEEK MUST STILL GET THE JUDGES APPROVAL PERSONALLY EVERYTIME HE LEAVES PA SINCE HE’S STILL ON PROBATION 12 YEARS LATER FOR A CRIME HE DIDN’T COMMIT) We filed w/your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada! Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!! AND MOST IMPORTANTLY IF THIS HAPPENS TO MEEK, WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENS TO THE AVG PERSON ON PROBATION??”

PhillyVoice has reached out to Mill's representatives at Atlantic Records for more information, and will update this story if we hear back.

Brinkley’s status on Mill’s case has been contentious for some time: last spring, Mill’s legal team requested for Brinkley to be removed from the case over unfair treatment, but Brinkley was not removed.

On Friday night, rapper, Toronto native, and Raptors brand ambassador Drake — who famously had beef, which has since been squashed, with Mill — took to Instagram to make a plea for Mill’s allowance into Toronto:

Drake Meek insta brinkley

Mill has been omnipresent at Sixers games, and in Philadelphia, since his dramatic release from jail during the team’s 2018 playoff run.

Mill has spent the last year pushing for probation reform on his own and through his new lobbying group, The Reform Alliance.

Earlier this month, he appeared with Pennsylvania Democratic Whip Jordan Harris in Center City to preview upcoming legislation aimed at reforming the state’s probation system.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

