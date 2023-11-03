Drexel student who sank half-court shot to win $10,000 says 'the ball just felt right' in his hands

A college education isn't cheap. Any extra cash that falls out of the sky can be a blessing to offset tuition. If it comes from chucking a basketball through a hoop, all the better. The world is funny in that way.

On Thursday night, at a pep rally for the upcoming Drexel basketball season, freshman Sakirul Karim sunk a half-court shot that won him $10,000. The computer science major said he hadn't been planning to attend the event, but his friends convinced him to tag along.

Karim and his friends filled out raffle forms for a chance to take the prize-winning shot as they entered the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Not long after, Karim was told his name had been picked. He was given about 10-15 minutes to prepare to take the court.

"They didn't let me take warm-up shots or anything," Karim said Friday. "My hands were kind of sweaty. I was nervous."

Video of Karim's shot shows him taking a few dribbles before tossing up a perfect rainbow that rattled through the net. Onlookers roared as players from the Dragons basketball teams stormed center court to lift Karim up and celebrate with him.

"It was crazy," Karim said. "I just saw big, tall people swarm me. It was a great feeling. I wish I could relive it."

The Central High School graduate said he's played a little bit of basketball, but doesn't necessarily consider it a regular hobby. He's tried half-court shots for fun, but doesn't recall making any of them.

"I'm a Sixers fan," Karim said. "I watch basketball here and there. I've played here and there, but that's about it."

Despite the nerves, Karim said he sensed the magic of the moment.

"It's a hard shot to make, but the ball just felt right in my hands," he said. "My friends were just in shock. They were in awe. Just getting picked in the raffle was crazy."

Asked what he plans to do with his windfall, Karim said he didn't have any wild ideas.

"I might get some food and hang out with my friends, but most of it's going to tuition," Karim said.

Drexel opens the men's basketball season Tuesday at La Salle University. The women's team begins play Wednesday at home against Norfolk State.

With his luck, Karim said he might have to start attending Drexel basketball games.