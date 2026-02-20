Drink the Delaware festival debuts at Independence Seaport Museum this spring

The Independence Seaport Museum will debut Drink the Delaware, a waterfront tasting event combining craft beverage sampling with environmental education, on Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.

The festival will feature samples from local breweries, distilleries and cideries whose work depends on the Delaware River, along with live music, food vendors and activities highlighting the importance of clean waterways.

Provided Courtesy/Independence Seaport Museum

Participating producers include Human Robot, Love City Brewing, Wissahickon Brewing, Broken Goblet Brewing, Philadelphia Distilling and New Liberty Distilling. Food vendors such as Jezabel’s, Wild Flour Bakery and Popcorn for the People will offer pay-as-you-go options, and live music will be provided by Roots with Ruark and the Ship’s Company Chantymen.

General admission tickets cost $50, with a discounted $45 rate available through Feb. 27. VIP tickets are $80 and include early access from 3 to 4 p.m. aboard the historic cruiser Olympia. The event is limited to guests 21 and older.

Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



