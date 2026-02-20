More Events:

February 20, 2026

Drink the Delaware festival debuts at Independence Seaport Museum this spring

The event will feature local breweries, distilleries, live music and educational programming focused on protecting the Delaware River.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festival Beer
Hucksters Opening ISM Provided Courtesy/Independence Seaport Museum

Drink the Delaware is a waterfront festival at the Independence Seaport Museum featuring craft beverage samples, live music and programming centered on the Delaware River.

The Independence Seaport Museum will debut Drink the Delaware, a waterfront tasting event combining craft beverage sampling with environmental education, on Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.

The festival will feature samples from local breweries, distilleries and cideries whose work depends on the Delaware River, along with live music, food vendors and activities highlighting the importance of clean waterways.

Hucksters Opening ISM Drink the DelawareProvided Courtesy/Independence Seaport Museum

Participating producers include Human Robot, Love City Brewing, Wissahickon Brewing, Broken Goblet Brewing, Philadelphia Distilling and New Liberty Distilling. Food vendors such as Jezabel’s, Wild Flour Bakery and Popcorn for the People will offer pay-as-you-go options, and live music will be provided by Roots with Ruark and the Ship’s Company Chantymen.

General admission tickets cost $50, with a discounted $45 rate available through Feb. 27. VIP tickets are $80 and include early access from 3 to 4 p.m. aboard the historic cruiser Olympia. The event is limited to guests 21 and older.

Drink the Delaware

Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festival Beer Delaware River Independence Seaport Museum

Videos

Featured

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

The 2026 home lending landscape
IBEW Admit One

Local 98 continues the tradition of helping the Philadelphia Mummers Parade

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

Isaiah Zagar, who covered South Philly in murals, dies at 86

Isaiah Zagar dies

Sponsored

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Health News

Philly's new air quality monitors are measuring pollution in every neighborhood

Air Quality Monitor

Entertainment

How curler Taylor Anderson-Heide went from Delco to the Olympics

Taylor Anderson Curling

Food & Drink

Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso Martini Crawl

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved