Drink the Delaware festival debuts at Independence Seaport Museum this spring

February 20, 2026
The Independence Seaport Museum will debut Drink the Delaware, a waterfront tasting event combining craft beverage sampling with environmental education, on Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.
The festival will feature samples from local breweries, distilleries and cideries whose work depends on the Delaware River, along with live music, food vendors and activities highlighting the importance of clean waterways.
General admission tickets cost $50, with a discounted $45 rate available through Feb. 27. VIP tickets are $80 and include early access from 3 to 4 p.m. aboard the historic cruiser Olympia. The event is limited to guests 21 and older.
Saturday, March 28 from 4-9 p.m.
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.