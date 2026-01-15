More Events:

January 15, 2026

Dry Vibes taps into Philly’s growing alcohol-free social scene

The Jan. 31 event brings speakers, zero-proof drinks and wellness-focused vendors to Billy Penn Studios.

January 15, 2026
Dry Vibes brings wellness, zero-proof drinks and community back to Philly.

For those looking to socialize without alcohol, Dry Vibes offers a full-day wellness-focused alternative built around community, conversation and zero-proof drinks.

The alcohol-free social and wellness event returns Saturday, Jan. 31 at Billy Penn Studios, bringing together speakers, tastings and a curated marketplace centered on mindful living and intentional connection.

The event is geared toward people who are sober, sober-curious or simply looking for alcohol-free ways to connect, reflecting a growing interest in social spaces that don’t revolve around drinking.

The lineup includes speakers tied to the non-alcoholic and wellness movement, including professional skateboarder and mental health advocate Brandon Novak, Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton and Mingle Mocktails founder Laura Taylor. Additional guests are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Attendees can explore a health-focused marketplace featuring zero-proof beverage brands, wellness products and Philadelphia-based makers. The day will also include an open non-alcoholic bar, vendor tastings, live entertainment, DJ sets and interactive activations throughout the event.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Dry Vibes

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 12-5 p.m.
Billy Penn Studios
1516 N 5th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19122

