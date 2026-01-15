Dry Vibes taps into Philly’s growing alcohol-free social scene

For those looking to socialize without alcohol, Dry Vibes offers a full-day wellness-focused alternative built around community, conversation and zero-proof drinks.

The alcohol-free social and wellness event returns Saturday, Jan. 31 at Billy Penn Studios, bringing together speakers, tastings and a curated marketplace centered on mindful living and intentional connection.

The event is geared toward people who are sober, sober-curious or simply looking for alcohol-free ways to connect, reflecting a growing interest in social spaces that don’t revolve around drinking.

The lineup includes speakers tied to the non-alcoholic and wellness movement, including professional skateboarder and mental health advocate Brandon Novak, Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton and Mingle Mocktails founder Laura Taylor. Additional guests are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Attendees can explore a health-focused marketplace featuring zero-proof beverage brands, wellness products and Philadelphia-based makers. The day will also include an open non-alcoholic bar, vendor tastings, live entertainment, DJ sets and interactive activations throughout the event.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 12-5 p.m.

Billy Penn Studios

1516 N 5th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.