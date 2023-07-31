Dunkin' to give out free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors this August

This August, residents who donate blood to the American Red Cross will receive a free coffee and breakfast item at participating Dunkin' locations throughout the region.

Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia is once again partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donations by giving out free food and drink vouchers to those who give blood or platelets. Donors can use the vouchers to redeem a free medium hot or iced coffee and an egg-and-cheese wake-up wrap at stores in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware through September.

The coffee chain will give away approximately 25,000 coupons to Red Cross donors this August, so those looking to cash in on the annual end-of-summer promotion should make an appointment to donate blood while supplies last. The promotion will kick-off at the American Red Cross on Spring Garden Street on Tuesday, where Dunkin's Community Cruiser will be on-site to hand out iced coffee samples.

"Dunkin' is excited once again to team up with the American Red Cross and reward deserving blood donors this August," Jessica Weissman, senior field manager at Dunkin', said in a press release. "We hope that by offering donors a free medium hot or iced beverage and egg-and-cheese wake up wrap, Dunkin' will help encourage the Philadelphia community to stop by a local blood drive or donation center and donate blood this summer."

When Dunkin' ushers in the return of its fall food and beverage lineup on Aug. 16, visitors will be able to use their Red Cross vouchers to redeem a medium hot or iced coffee with pumpkin flavoring in order to get into the spirit of the upcoming fall season. The voucher is not redeemable for any other food or drink option.

This summer, the American Red Cross has seen a "concerning" trend of blood donations being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Over the last two months, the organization has collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed, and have asked for blood and platelet donations in order to avoid a blood shortage.

Every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving care for cancer and sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations daily in order to provide blood to 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Donors can redeem free coffee and breakfast wraps at locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Chester County, Bucks County, Berks County, Northampton County and Lehigh County in Pennsylvania. Participating stores in Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Salem, Cumberland, Gloucester, Cape May and Mercer counties in New Jersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware are also accepting vouchers.

Interested donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting the Red Cross website, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or calling (800) 733-2767.