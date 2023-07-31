More Culture:

July 31, 2023

Dunkin' to give out free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors this August

Those who donate to the Red Cross can bring documentation to receive a food or drink voucher

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dunkin'
Dunkin Red Cross Provided Image/Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia

Those who donate blood or platelets to the American Red Cross can receive a free coffee and breakfast wrap at participating Dunkin' locations throughout the region this August.

This August, residents who donate blood to the American Red Cross will receive a free coffee and breakfast item at participating Dunkin' locations throughout the region. 

Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia is once again partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donations by giving out free food and drink vouchers to those who give blood or platelets. Donors can use the vouchers to redeem a free medium hot or iced coffee and an egg-and-cheese wake-up wrap at stores in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware through September.

The coffee chain will give away approximately 25,000 coupons to Red Cross donors this August, so those looking to cash in on the annual end-of-summer promotion should make an appointment to donate blood while supplies last. The promotion will kick-off at the American Red Cross on Spring Garden Street on Tuesday, where Dunkin's Community Cruiser will be on-site to hand out iced coffee samples. 

"Dunkin' is excited once again to team up with the American Red Cross and reward deserving blood donors this August," Jessica Weissman, senior field manager at Dunkin', said in a press release. "We hope that by offering donors a free medium hot or iced beverage and egg-and-cheese wake up wrap, Dunkin' will help encourage the Philadelphia community to stop by a local blood drive or donation center and donate blood this summer." 

When Dunkin' ushers in the return of its fall food and beverage lineup on Aug. 16, visitors will be able to use their Red Cross vouchers to redeem a medium hot or iced coffee with pumpkin flavoring in order to get into the spirit of the upcoming fall season. The voucher is not redeemable for any other food or drink option. 

This summer, the American Red Cross has seen a "concerning" trend of blood donations being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Over the last two months, the organization has collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed, and have asked for blood and platelet donations in order to avoid a blood shortage. 

Every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving care for cancer and sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations daily in order to provide blood to 2,600 hospitals nationwide. 

Donors can redeem free coffee and breakfast wraps at locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Chester County, Bucks County, Berks County, Northampton County and Lehigh County in Pennsylvania. Participating stores in Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Salem, Cumberland, Gloucester, Cape May and Mercer counties in New Jersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware are also accepting vouchers. 

Interested donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting the Red Cross website, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or calling (800) 733-2767.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dunkin' Philadelphia Coffee Donations American Red Cross Breakfast Blood Drives Red Cross Promotions Greater Philadelphia Area

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police searching for man who took 'upskirt' photos of women in Suburban Square
suburban square police

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Eagles announce dates for Kelly green uniforms
Randall-Cunningham-Kelly-Green-Eagles-Uniforms.jpg

Food & Drink

Dunkin' to give out free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors this August
Dunkin Red Cross

Entertainment

Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour
tim mcgraw tour

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved