Dunkin' celebrates Eagles season with Free Coffee Mondays

Eagles fans can refuel after watching the Birds on Sundays — or caffeinate before Monday Night Football games — thanks to a special offer from Dunkin'.

The coffee chain has launched Free Coffee Mondays, allowing Dunkin' Rewards members to receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating Dunkin' locations in the Philadelphia region. The deal runs every Monday throughout the Eagles' regular season, which officially begins Sunday, Sept. 10.

“This free offer is the perfect way for fans to kick start their week and get them in the spirit for what’s sure to be another exciting season ahead," Jessica Weissman, senior field marketing manager for Dunkin’, said in a release.

To take advantage of the promotion, fans can become Dunkin' Rewards members by creating a free account on the Dunkin' app or website.

Dunkin’ boasts the official hot and iced coffee, hot chocolate, donut and breakfast sandwich of the Eagles. At Lincoln Financial Field, there are several Dunkin' pouring stations, as well as Dunkin' Keurig pods in the stadium's suites and a "Dunkin' Community Cruiser" offering samples by the entrance to the venue.

Along with the recent rollout of its pumpkin spice selection, Dunkin' has also unveiled an official Eagles Donut, a yeast ring topped with vanilla icing and green sprinkles available throughout the Philly area.



Educators who love the Eagles can get doubly caffeinated for free every Monday this month. That's because every day in September, local convenience chain Wawa is offering one free hot coffee to every teacher and school administrator.

So far, the Dunkin' Free Coffee Mondays deal is scheduled to run through Monday, Dec. 25, the last Monday in the Eagles' regular season. But, if the Birds go far (fingers crossed), Philadelphians may receive free coffee later in the season, too — like they did back in 2018.