Eagles 2019 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might draft. As visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Here are the players who have either visited, or reportedly will visit the Eagles. We'll update this every Saturday. Yes? Good? Good.

To note, Brandon Gowton of BleedingGreenNation.com does a good job keeping his eye out for these reported visits. He'll almost always have these first. You can see their draft page here. I'm literally just jacking these visits from BGN, and adding my own analysis.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma (6'4, 329)

Ford is a likely first-round pick who played LG at Oklahoma initially, but moved to RT in 2018. The Eagles will value that versatility. Here's his game against UCLA this season:



Ford can be a great guard in the NFL. He moves defenders off the line of scrimmage against their will, and he has enough athleticism to have played on the edge in Oklahoma's spread offense.

But would the Eagles draft a guard in the first round when their offensive line is seemingly in good shape?

I think there's an argument for it, if the team believes the player is really good. To begin, Brandon Brooks will spend the entirety of his offseason recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles. His return for the 2019 season is in question. But also, the contract extension signed by Isaac Seumalo was a very team-friendly one. His pay wouldn't be an absurd amount for a guy who can come off the bench and be the primary reserve at all three interior OL spots, and even on the edge in some extreme cases.

Ford (or another plug-and-play starting guard) could bolster the Eagles' already sturdy offensive line by turning Seumalo's role from an average starter into a great reserve. But again, to take a guard in the first round, he better be really worth it.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss (6'0, 226)

Brown is a receiver whose game best translates to the slot at the pro level. He put up big numbers over the last two seasons at Ole Miss.

A.J. Brown Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 29 412 14.2 2 2017 75 1252 16.7 11 2018 85 1320 15.5 6



At 6'0, 226, Brown has a thick body type, and while he doesn't have elite speed (he did have a solid showing at the Combine), watch him break tackles and get yards after the catch:



The Eagles of course already have a slot receiver in Nelson Agholor, though there were reports that they were shopping him. They likely still are. Even if Agholor remains on the team in 2019, the notion that the Eagles shopped him doesn't bode well for his long term future in Philly.

Brown reminds me a lot of a bigger Golden Tate, for his competitiveness and unwillingness to go down once he has the ball in his hands. If the Eagles liked Tate, they'll love Brown. Brown is a player who should probably go somewhere in between the Eagles first-round pick at 25th overall, but before they pick again in the second-round at pick 53. I would view him as a trade-up possibility in round 2.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College (6'4, 308)

Lindstrom is a highly athletic interior offensive lineman, who had a good showing at the NFL Combine:

Lindstrom is a player I had earmarked to cover during our Grocery Shopping series, but I never got around to watching him. Now that I have, it's pretty easy to see that he's a really good player. Here he is against Clemson's soon-to-be professional defensive line. This is worth watching, because you get a taste both for Lindstrom, as well as many of Clemson's players who could be of interest to the Eagles:



While Lindstrom could display a little more nasty in his game and he's not going to win with pure strength, he makes up for it with excellent technique, balance, and quickness. His home in the NFL could be at center.

His fit with the Eagles could be as a reserve guard-center, who could be the heir apparent to Jason Kelce, whenever Kelce decides to retire.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State (6'2, 205)

Oruwariye fits the profile of a bigger corner that the Eagles have brought in under Jim Schwartz, similar to Rasul Douglas and Daryl Worley. Like Douglas, he also had good ball skills in college, as he had 7 INTs and 18 pass breakups the last two seasons at Penn State. You can see him play the ball here:



Oruwariye had a solid Combine, and could possibly sneak into the third round of the draft. If he lasts until Round 4, that would be good value.

Hjalte Froholdt, C/G, Arkansas (6'5, 306)

Froholdt comes from Denmark, and has limited experience playing football overall, but the experience he does have was in the SEC against some very good defensive linemen. Upon arrival at Arkansas, he was a defensive tackle, who eventually flipped to the offensive side of the ball, where he played guard and center.

Froholdt had a nice Combine:

Obviously, the Eagles took a chance on another foreign player with limited experience, but some athletic upside in Jordan Mailata. Froholdt could make sense as a late round pick or priority undrafted free agent.

L.J. Collier, DE, TCU (6'2, 283)

Collier is a short-but-bulky defensive end prospect with some pretty uninspiring athletic measurables:

His stats also won't get you excited, as he had 14.5 sacks over the last three seasons, with a season high of 6.

However, he is thought of as a very good run defender, and a tough player. Here's a breakdown of Collier by the Cowboys' website.



Personally, if I'm shopping for defense end talent, I want my starters to be explosive impact players. I don't think Collier is that, but he can be a good rotational player. Above, the Cowboys' website guys see him as a third-round pick. That's about right. He'd be better value in the fourth, obviously.

Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion (6'3, 253)

Ximines had good numbers at Old Dominion, posting 32.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles the last four years. Of course, a lot of that damage was done against some lower-level right tackle tomato cans:



Still, you can see his athleticism as an up-field rusher. On the downside, he is thought to need significant work against the run.

As far as his fit with the Eagles, Ximines would be a sub-package rusher until he could prove he can hold up against the run. Many see him as a Day 2 pick. I see him more as a developmental prospect with some nice upside, but also a low floor. If he's there on Day 3, sure. Any sooner, I'd pass.

Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan (5'9, 206)

Higdon is a smaller Day 3 prospect who runs hard and had better than expected numbers at the Combine. In a run-heavy offense at Michigan, Higdon's numbers were OK. He averaged 5.6 rushing yards per attempt over his career (OK in college), but had just 16 career receptions.

Higdon doesn't have much wiggle. He's a downhill, "one-cut" runner, whose game is "see hole, hit hole." A highlight reel:



There's nothing particularly dynamic about Higdon, which makes him a lot like the backs the Eagles already have.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida (5'11, 210)

Gardner-Johnson played the "Star" position in the Florida defense, which the follow video describes as "a nickel corner on steroids," who toggles back and forth between corner, safety, and linebacker.



That is a role similar to that of Malcolm Jenkins, who is now 31 years old and entering his 11th season in the NFL. Gardner-Johnson is a player who could immediately fit in as the third safety (in which case, we hardly knew ye, Andrew Sendejo), with a chance to eventually take over for Jenkins as the full-time starter.

Gardner-Johnson is a solid Day 2 prospect.



Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State (6'5, 322)

Howard got a lot of buzz at the Senior Bowl this year, as most felt that he more than held his own against big-name, big-school pass rushers. Here he is at right tackle in the Senior Bowl game:



It should probably be noted that the Eagles' interest in Howard appeared to occur before they re-did Jason Peters' contract. With Peters coming back to the team in 2019, the Eagles have an abundance of offensive tackles already on the roster, in Peters, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata, and OG/OT Matt Pryor.

Howard is a developmental OT prospect, like Mailata, but with Peters returning, I don't see where he fits on the roster.

