Eagles 2022 mock draft roundup

Is it completely ridiculous to publish a 2022 mock draft, seeing as there's a good chance it will be 100 percent inaccurate? Yeah, probably, but it's at least sort of worth taking an initial look at the projected top players in next year's draft. Eh, whatever, I won't try to sell it. I clicked, and you already have as well. Thanks for putting my kid through college. 😉

Quick note: The Eagles currently have their own first-round pick, and Miami's first-round pick. They'll also have Indianapolis' first-round pick as long as Carson Wentz (a) plays 75% of the snaps, or (b) Wentz plays 70% of the snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. It feels more likely than not that the Colts' pick will convey to the Eagles, and yet, every single one of the mocks below has the Colts making their pick.

Anyway, on to the mocks:

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty, and George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

Willis (pick 6, Eagles' own pick)

Jalen Hurts has a “prove it” season coming up, and if he doesn’t take command of QB1, then the Eagles will likely be in position to draft a different quarterback in the top 10. If the draft were tomorrow, Willis probably isn’t a first-round pick. But if he makes key improvements, scouts believe he could climb this high. Check out Bruce Feldman’s recent article on his exciting talent.

Karlaftis (pick 19, from Miami)

Although he was injured during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Karlaftis was dominant as a freshman in 2019, leading the team with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His heavy-handed attack and GPS for the football should translate well to the next level.

#JimmySays: Willis is a name that everyone should begin to familiarize themselves with.

He was a 64.2% passer in 2020, 20-6 TD-INT, 8.5 YPA, 944 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs. Obviously talented.

