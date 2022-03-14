More Sports:

March 14, 2022

Eagles 2023 compensatory draft pick tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031422HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to score big in the 2023 compensatory pick market, because, well, their list of potential outgoing 2022 free agents isn't exactly a who's who of NFL greatness

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks this offseason, out of love.

Players lost

None yet.

Players gained

DE/SAM Haason Reddick: Reddick reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $45 million. There's almost no chance that the Eagles will lose a player who ends up being more expensive than Reddick, so Reddick will cancel out whoever ends up being the Eagles' highest-paid outgoing free agent.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We'll lean on OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart here.

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 

Haason Reddick ($15 million) - 3

