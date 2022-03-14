Eagles 2023 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to score big in the 2023 compensatory pick market, because, well, their list of potential outgoing 2022 free agents isn't exactly a who's who of NFL greatness.

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks this offseason, out of love.

Players lost

None yet.

Players gained

• DE/SAM Haason Reddick: Reddick reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $45 million. There's almost no chance that the Eagles will lose a player who ends up being more expensive than Reddick, so Reddick will cancel out whoever ends up being the Eagles' highest-paid outgoing free agent.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We'll lean on OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart here.

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round

Haason Reddick ($15 million) - 3

