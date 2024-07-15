Eagles' health-focused training camp and preseason approach won't change much in 2024

During the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia, the Eagles have conducted one of the easiest training camps in the NFL, in terms of the number and length of practices. They have also skewed heavily toward resting starters during the preseason games, and many starters didn't play during the preseason at all in 2023.

A major focus was to remain healthy for the start of the regular season, and so far during the Sirianni era, mission accomplished. The theoretical risk in taking it easy during training camp and the preseason is that the team might not be in the best position to play at a high level when the real games come around, whereas teams with tougher camps with more time on the practice field might be more prepared.

Sirianni and the Eagles have avoided criticism more recently for their approach because of their early-season results. They are 3-0 in Week 1 games under Sirianni, and were the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL each of the last two seasons.

Don't expect substantial changes, even after a disastrous collapse to close the 2023 season.

"I think what’s very important is that we don’t overcorrect," Sirianni said. "There’s a danger of overcorrecting in my eyes. You have to adapt. You have to evolve. I don’t knock on wood because I don’t believe in all that shit, but knock on wood we’re 3-0 to start the season in our first game, right? I put a lot of work into figuring out what it takes to win the first game. Last year we started off 5-0. The year before we started off 8-0. Like, I don’t know how much to correct. The problem of where we stalled out last year has nothing to do with how training camp was, if that makes sense.



"Now, I do think our practices – we’re probably on the low end extreme of time out [on the field]. There are teams on the high end extreme. And I think that we need to come up to here (he placed hand at a medium-low level), but I think we’re closer to where we want to be than the high extreme teams.



"In 2021, we did not start the season well. I think, to me, that was different circumstances. 2022 and 2023, we have, and so we would all take our first five games, right? You want to start 5-0? Yeah, where do we sign up? So, we have to be careful about that."

