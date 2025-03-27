Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 3.0

On Wednesday, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 32nd overall.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

This would be the third time in four years that the Eagles draft a defensive tackle, and GM Howie Roseman has historically favored the trenches on Day 1 of the draft. We just talked about the Chiefs' offensive line issues, and it was the Eagles' defensive line that gave it fits at the Super Bowl. Milton Williams had two sacks in that game. Williams also is now in New England on a big free agent deal, so Roseman could go back to the trenches again to find a replacement. Nolen is very disruptive thanks to explosive traits and strong hands. He had 6.5 sacks and 15 run stops last season. And while he didn't go to Georgia, Nolen at least keeps the Eagles' direct line to SEC defensive tackles alive.

#JimmySays: Nolen was our Eagles first-round pick in our second Eagles-only mock of the offseason.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (Mike Tanenbaum, ESPN)

Philly doesn't have many apparent short-term needs. So even though I'm standing in for GM Howie Roseman, I'm sticking with his draft tendencies and addressing the trenches. Zabel is tough and versatile, and he was outstanding at the Senior Bowl. He played both tackle spots and both guard spots at North Dakota State, but I see him playing guard in the pros. And I think Zabel could compete with Tyler Steen to replace Mekhi Becton, who is now with the Chargers.

#JimmySays: Zabel has 32" arms, so, spoiler, he's not going to be a long-term starting OT in the NFL. I agree with Tanenbaum that he'll be a guard. In that sense, he is not going to be a RG of the present, RT of the future.

And if he's going to be a guard, I don't think you draft him unless you're pretty certain that Steen isn't the answer at RG. And maybe they are? I dunno.

I don't love the idea of using a first-round pick on Zabel, but I could definitely see the Eagles having interest, seeing as they tend to be collectors of versatile linemen at every level of the draft.

Stewart has offered more disruption than production to this point in his career, but the Eagles made a similar move with Nolan Smith a couple years ago and it has paid off in a big way.

#JimmySays: Stewart is an athletic freak, but he only had 4.5 career sacks. I understand the comparison to Nolan Smith, another athletic freak with mediocre college stats who fell to the bottom of the first round in 2023, but Smith was also a better football player than Stewart.

Stewart is one of the most polarizing players in the draft. I've seen him in the top 10, and out of the first round completely.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)

Why change something that works? Philadelphia moves up in Round 1 for a defensive lineman once again -- after doing so to acquire Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis -- plugging Nolen into the void left by free-agent departure Milton Williams. The Eagles give the Rams their late third-round pick and one of four fifth-rounders in order to move up six spots, while also receiving a sixth-round pick from Los Angeles in the deal.

#JimmySays: Reuter has the Eagles moving up to 26 to get Nolen, and then has them drafting a running back (Jaydon Blue) in Round 2, no pick in Round 3, and a CB (South Carolina's O'Donnell Fortune) in Round 4. That would be a pretty awful haul for the Eagles, in my opinion.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (Mike Band, NFL.com)

Offensive line depth remains a focal point for an Eagles franchise that thrives in the trenches, and Zabel's powerful run blocking, plus athleticism (second-highest NGS athleticism score among tackles) and position versatility make him an appealing option. With Lane Johnson in his mid-30s and Tyler Steen filling in at right guard for the departed Mekhi Becton, a guard/tackle prospect like Zabel who can play four spots in a pinch is a valuable insurance policy for a Super Bowl-contending franchise. More than likely, it's either OL or DL with GM Howie Roseman -- 10 out of his 13 first-round picks as the primary Eagles decision-maker have addressed the trenches (which excludes 2015, when Chip Kelly had control of the roster).

#JimmySays: I hadn't heard of Mike Band previously (no offense meant there), but hey, look at him citing Chip's autonomy while Howie was in Storage Room B during the 2015 season. 👏

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Ben Standig, The Athletic)

You know the drill. The Eagles keep the defensive line stocked after losing Milton Williams in free agency. Trading up for [Malachi] Starks as the C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement is another logical scenario.

#JimmySays: Again, Nolen makes sense. Starks probably doesn't, as the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round. I can't imagine they'd trade up for one. I mean, if they valued safety that much they'd have just kept CJGJ.

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind 34-year-old Lane Johnson. Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: Johnson is under contract for three seasons, and he thinks he can play them out. Personally, I think Conerly is a Day 2 guy. If he's there in Round 2, go get him. Pick 32 is too rich for my blood.

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon (Pete Prisco, CBS)

They are set at tackle for now, but they can take the eventual replacement for Lane Johnson with this pick. Conerly is athletic and fits what the Eagles want in their linemen. They have most positions filled, so they can be patient and make this kind of move.

#JimmySays: I do think that the notion that the Eagles don't have any glaring needs relative to the rest of the league's teams is a legit point on the "draft Lane's eventual replacement" argument.

Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (Connor Rogers, NBC Sports)

Nolen was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class and things really came together for him this season as a disruptive presence. Him replacing Milton Williams is the most Howie Roseman masterclass scenario I could draw up here while remaining realistic. Restrepo might seem like a surprise pick, but I think he raises the floor of their wide receiver room with his high-end separation skills as a No. 3 receiver. Tuten is a fast, dangerous running back in space who impressed me as a pass catcher during Senior Bowl practices. He would seamlessly become the new Kenneth Gainwell for this team but has more big-play ability.

#JimmySays: The Eagles do tend to draft players who were five-star recruits coming out of high school. This was a three-round mock, with the Eagles taking WR Xavier Restrepo in Round 2 and RB Bhayshul Tuten in Round 3. Restrepo ran a 4.83 at his pro day, which I believe was after this mock got published, but Restrepo ain't getting drafted on Day 2.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (Rob Rang, FOX Sports)

At this point in the draft, Loveland would qualify as a grand larceny steal — but one could argue that was the case last year with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean falling into Philadelphia's lap as well. Loveland's soft hands and agility could make him the ideal complementary threat to an offense already loaded with weapons.

#JimmySays: I hadn't seen anyone project a tight end to the Eagles before this. I imagine we'll see a lot more of that if they trade Dallas Goedert before the draft.

Submitted without commentary:





