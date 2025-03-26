Eagles only mock draft, version 3.0

The Philadelphia Eagles are picking 32nd in the 2025 NFL Draft. That usually means they did something good. The Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's just get right to it.

Round 1, pick 32: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (6'5, 313)

Harmon had a breakout season at Oregon after transferring from Michigan State. In 2024, he had 45 tackles (11 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 batted passes. He's quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run. Also, notice his versatility to play up and down the line in the following highlight reel:

Although he only had 8.5 career sacks, his natural athleticism is going to eventually translate to better sack production. I don't love pressures as a stat because it's so subjective, but he apparently led the NCAA with 55 pressures. If you watch his highlights against Ohio State, for example, he was around the quarterback all day, but was just unable to finish.

The Eagles have a clear need on the interior of their defensive line with Milton Williams leaving in free agency.

Round 2, pick 64: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan (6'1, 249)

Stewart had 12.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2021, and then a comparatively down year in 2022 before transferring to Michigan in 2023.

As a role player on Michigan's National Championship season, he had 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 9 tackles for loss. In 2024, Stewart started, and he had 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

At Coastal Carolina, Stewart played the "Buck linebacker" position, which is similar to the role Zack Baun is playing for the Eagles. He is twitchy, explosive, tough, and he plays at 100 MPH.

I love Stewart's fit as a linebacker/edge tweener in Vic Fangio's defense.

Round 3. pick 96: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas (5'11, 186)

Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but he became more of a playmaker in 2024 (5 INT, 1 FF) after transferring to Texas.

He's a smart and tough, and regarded as a good culture player.

At a minimum, the Eagles need more depth at safety and in the slot, but also possibly a starter at safety depending on what the team thinks of Sydney Brown. But even if there aren't any obvious openings in the defensive backfield, versatile players like Mukuba will typically find their way onto the field.

Round 4, pick 118: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (6'3, 241)

TRADE: The Eagles trade picks 134 and 166 to the Falcons for picks 118 and 218. (The Falcons don't have picks in rounds 3, 5, or 6, so they could be looking to move back with their fourth-round pick.

Fannin led the NCAA in receiving, as a tight end, with 117 receptions for 1555 yards (13.3 YPC) and 10 TDs. He didn't just do it against weaker competition, as he had a couple of monster games against ranked opponents:

• At Penn State: 11 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD.

• At Texas A&M: 8 catches, 145 yards, 1 TD.

Fannin has good play speed, but he ran a somewhat disappointing 4.71 at the Combine. He also has good hands and some YAC ability:

Fannin is being projected as a 3rd/4th round prospect. If he makes it into the 4th round, go get him.

Round 5, pick 161: Dont'e Thornton, Jr., WR, Tennessee (6'5, 205)

Thornton is a burner with 4.30 speed who had a career 21.9 yards per catch in college:

Dont'e Thornton Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 (Oregon) 9 175 19.4 2 2022 (Oregon) 17 366 21.5 1 2023 (Tennessee) 13 224 17.2 1 2024 (Tennessee) 26 661 25.4 6 TOTAL 65 1426 21.9 10



As an added bonus, Thornton is 6'5, and can win contested catches down the field. As you might imagine, his highlight reel is just a bunch of long catches and runs.

When A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are healthy, the Eagles don't ask much of whoever their WR3 is. That guy is basically just getting a cardio workout while running clearouts deep down the field. He has to be dangerous enough to make big plays when those opportunities arise to keep opposing defenses honest so that Brown and Smith can eat in the intermediate areas of the field.

While Thornton had a gaudy yards per catch average, he also only had 65 career catches. He is a low-volume, big-play guy, which for the Eagles' purposes makes him a good fit.

Round 5, pick 164: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (5'9, 206)

This is a loaded running back draft class, so there's likely to be a few guys available deep into Day 3 who shouldn't be. Tuten is a mid-round fave of mine, because of his 4.32 speed and big-play ability. Fun highlight reel:

Tuten had 183 carries for 1159 yards (6.3 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2024.

Again, whether it's Tuten or some other back worthy of an earlier Day 3 pick, I think the sweet spot for RB value will probably be in the fifth round.

Round 5, pick 218: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers (6'8, 341)

Pierce is a monster OT, at 6'8, 341, and 36" arms. He also has experience playing RT (2022) and LT (2023 and 2024), which makes him a good swing tackle prospect. He's the LT here (video via @IronCityFilm):

Pierce is likely to struggle with speed, which is why he'll likely be available on Day 3.

The Eagles' swing tackle in 2023 and 2024 was Fred Johnson, and they are signing 32-year-old Kendall Lamm, but they could use a low-cost young player to groom for that role. Pierce has some upside that can be unlocked by Jeff Stoutland.

Round 7, pick 218: Eli Cox, C, Kentucky (6'4, 306)

Cox started 47 games at Kentucky, and played all three interior offensive line spots. He was probably thought of as a likely undrafted free agent a month ago, but he crushed the Combine:

The Eagles need a backup center, and Cox has three-position versatility. Again, let Stoutland see what he can do with a young guy who has some good traits.

