Eagles 2026 training camp practice notes, Day 11: Another big fight!

Day 11 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and there was another big fight in practice, this time between Fred Johnson and Moro Ojomo. Let's get right to the notes.

• Late in practice, Fred Johnson gave Moro Ojomo a little extra shove at the end of a play that sent Ojomo to the ground. It was probably a little late, but borderline. If it were a real game, Johnson wouldn't have been flagged for a late hit, in my opinion. Perhaps this confrontation had been brewing for a few plays already, because Ojomo was furious. He popped up and threw a haymaker at Johnson's helmet, before squaring up like a boxer. The two players went at it briefly before the fight was broken up.



On the very next play Johnson threw Ojomo to the ground in the backfield while landing on him with all his weight. Again, Ojomo popped back up, and this time it was really on. Johnson and Ojomo traded punches as crowd formed around them. They were separated briefly, but Ojomo wasn't done. He got around the pile and dove at Johnson's legs.

Johnson did not like that, and afterward was screaming to Ojomo that he has a family and Ojomo shouldn't be trying to take out his knees. Ojomo returned fire, screaming for Johnson to shut up, but, you know, more colorfully than that.

Aaaaaand that was the end of practice, lol.

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman both talked to Johnson, and he eventually calmed down. Jordan Mailata escorted him to the Rita's truck, where he was soothed by a mango water ice.

Mango water ice cures all of life's ills.

• I thought Jalen Hurts mostly had a good day. He made two really nice throws for touchdowns. The first was a strike to Dallas Goedert in the back of the end zone. Goedert was being covered man-to-man by Andrew Mukuba, and Mukuba was all over him. However at the top of his route, Goedert was able to create some separation with a a little push off. Borderline OPI, but I thought it was just a physical play that most officials would allow.



The other TD throw was on a little speed out to Dontayvion Wicks, who got open on an impressive little shimmy that beat Riq Woolen's jam at the line of scrimmage. Hurts threw with anticipation and hit Wicks on the money, with Wicks toe-tapping for the TD.

Hurts did throw an INT today on a pass intended for Hollywood Brown. It was a route similar to Wicks', but Mac McWilliams was able to make a one-handed grab.

• It's pretty clear to me that Wicks is going to be the Eagles' WR2 this year, at least to start the season. He and Darius Cooper have both had good camps, but Wicks has more game experience, and he has quickly developed good rapport and timing with Hurts.



• I thought Nolan Smith had a good day. He got a tackle for loss when he was able to fight through what I thought was a poor block by Goedert. On the next play, he yanked Jordan Mailata to the ground and got another run stop. You don't often see Mailata get yanked to the ground. For me, that was the biggest "wow" play of the day.



Smith also sniffed out a throw to the flat to Saquon Barkley. That play went nowhere with Smith making the quick "tackle."

• I really like what I have seen from Markel Bell. He moves really well for a guy who is 6'9, 346. He came across the formation from his spot at RT and had a nice block to seal the left edge on a long Barkley run. He also had two plays where he was able to climb to the second level and get a hat on a linebacker. Bell can play.



• Another young-ish lineman who has done some nice things is Tyler Steen. With a little help from Lane Johnson, Steen moved Jordan Davis. Steen did most of the heavy lifting on that. It's not easy moving Davis. On the downside, Steen had a false start and a pretty obvious hold on Jalen Carter on an outside run.



Side note: With this new outside zone rushing offense, expect more holds. There's temptation to hold defensive linemen flowing to the ballcarrier on stretch plays, and sometimes it's hard to be disciplined.

• I thought Will Shipley had a great rep today. He ran a corner route deep down the field against Smael Mondon, got open, and made a catch with great technique dragging his foot behind. I don't think he got his first foot in, but if we're looking at process and not results, it was an encouraging play.



• Andy Dalton had a brutal throw today. He had Danny Gray wide open in the end zone, but he airmailed his throw well over Gray's head. Earlier in camp, I thought Dalton had been outperforming Tanner McKee, but I think McKee has re-taken the lead after a few shaky Dalton practices.



• Hollywood Brown continues to underwhelm. He had a bad drop on a quick throw from Hurts. The throw was a little high, but certainly one that any professional receiver should make. Brown is actually known for having very good hands, so his drops are a little surprising.



• Byron Young has had a very good camp. He got around Willie Lampkin for a pressure. Lampkin, playing RG, looked for a moment like he was going to help out the center with his guy, but then realized, "Oops no I have to block Young," and that little hesitation was all Young needed to get into the backfield. The Eagles have to like what they have seen from Young this summer.



• Quinyon Mitchell (glute) and Cooper DeJean (groin) both missed practice. Spoiler: They're fine.

