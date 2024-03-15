Report: Eagles and DE Josh Sweat agree to restructured contract

Josh Sweat isn't going anywhere, for now. He and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Philly for at least the 2024 season.

Sweat became a surprise subject of trade rumors in recent weeks.

Over the first five seasons of his career, Sweat continued to get better each year, and that ascension also showed up in the stat sheet. In year six, that trend finally stalled, as his sack production dipped from 11 in 2022 to 6.5 in 2023.

Josh Sweat Tackles Sacks FF QB hits 2018 1 0 0 1 2019 21 4 0 10 2020 38 6 3 12 2021 45 7.5 1 13 2022 48 11 1 23 2023 43 6.5 2 23



The first half of the season, Sweat looked like a star player. He collected 6.5 sacks in the first 9 games, one of which was a super clutch game-winning play against Dallas. He was shut out the rest of the regular season.

In previous seasons, Sweat didn't play a high number of snaps. He played 695 snaps in 19 games (including the playoffs), or 36.6 per game. In 2023, he played 875 snaps in 18 games, or 48.6 per game. There was a four game stretch from Weeks 8-11 against the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills during which he played 272 snaps, or 68 per game. He played at least 60 snaps in each of those four games, and a ridiculous 81 (!) snaps against the Bills.

It's perhaps fair to wonder if Sweat is a player best utilized in moderation.

Sweat signed a three-year extension in 2021 worth $42 million. His contract is still scheduled to expire after the 2024 season.



With Sweat returning, expect trade rumors surrounding Haason Reddick to heat up.

