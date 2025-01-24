More Culture:

January 24, 2025

Two Philly sports pubs set the record straight: We're not Commanders bars

Bayou Bar & Grill rejects D.C. team website's claim, while Woolly Mammoth can't shake moniker years after hosting watch parties.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game, Bayou Bar & Grill in Manayunk clarified that it's an Eagles bar — not a Commanders bar, as the D.C. team's website claims. And on South Street, Woolly Mammoth said it hasn't hosted watch parties for Washington fans in years.

As the Eagles get ready to face the Commanders in Sunday's NFC championship game, two Philly bars are setting the record straight about misleading information online claiming they are game day hangouts for Washington fans. 

Bayou Bar & Grill, a staple in Manayunk since 1993, is listed on the Commanders website as part of a network of businesses outside the D.C. area recommended for fans to watch games. Bar owner Joe Abruzzo says nothing could be further from the truth. He only learned about his bar's mention on the Commanders' site after fans started calling to ask about it.

Eagles fans can take the Broad Street Line for free after leaving the NFC championship game

"We bleed green here, and as a matter of fact, my dad's probably rolling around in his grave thinking that they're calling a guy who's from Fairmount a Washington fan," Abruzzo told 6ABC.

Abruzzo said he doesn't want Commanders fans to get the wrong impression about the scene at his Main Street bar on Sunday.

"No Commanders fans are even allowed in," Abruzzo told 6ABC. "As a matter of fact, don't come by."

The Commanders didn't respond to an email asking how Bayou Bar & Grill wound up listed on the team's website. 

Years ago on South Street, Woolly Mammoth was once a sanctuary for Washington fans. The bar used to have an upstairs room where they gathered for viewing parties while Eagles fans watched football games downstairs. The upper bar was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. 

On the Commanders subreddit, a recent post about Philly sports bars includes comments suggesting Woolly Mammoth is still a good spot to cheer on the team. But ahead of Sunday's game, Woolly Mammoth said the business is no longer a haven for Washington fans and doesn't want anyone thinking it is. 

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to remove the moniker of being a (Washington) bar despite the fact that we have not hosted those viewing parties since prior to 2018," a manager for Woolly Mammoth said in an email. "With that said, fans of any team are always welcome at the Woolly Mammoth, but we are definitively an Eagles Bar and attract large Eagles crowds for games, so it is not always a pleasant experience for those opposing fans!"

For good measure, Woolly Mammoth even posted an Eagles-inspired version of their logo on Instagram and called the bar, "Your home for Eagles football."

For Birds fans living in the D.C. area, two bars proudly advertise their loyalty to the Eagles. Boundary Stone, a bar and restaurant in the Bloomingdale neighborhood in Northwest D.C., serves cheesesteaks and draws groups of Eagles fans on game days. And in the Clarendon neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, about five miles southwest of D.C., the Renegade hosts big watch parties for Eagles games, too

"Eagles nation we will see you Sunday," the Renegade wrote on Instagram.

