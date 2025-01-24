Eagles fans can take the Broad Street Line for free after leaving the NFC championship game

Fans attending the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening can get free rides after the game on SEPTA's Broad Street Line for the first time this season.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect in Center City in preparation of crowds taking the streets in celebration if the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders and advance to Super Bowl LIX.

MORE: Eagles to host drone show over Art Museum on Saturday night and give away two tickets to NFC title game

SEPTA said the sports betting company DraftKings has agreed to cover the subway fares of the thousands of fans departing the Linc.

SEPTA has offered free rides in years past, but growing ridership numbers for Eagles games made it difficult to find sponsors for the full season this year, spokesperson Andrew Busch said. To avoid confusion, SEPTA had not offered any free rides this season. The DraftKings sponsorship came together late in anticipation of large crowds using the subway at NRG Station in South Philly.

"We expect ridership will likely hit a high point for this year (on Sunday)," Busch said. "We had 20,000 riders last week, which was a significant increase from the first round of the playoffs, which was about 15,000. We recorded close to 30,000 for the NFC championship game two years ago, so we are very likely looking at another big jump from last week to this week, and we want to do everything possible to make it a smooth experience for our riders."

Before the game, SEPTA will increase its express service on the Broad Street Line to help fans get to the Linc in time for the 3 p.m. kickoff. Express trains will depart from Fern Rock Transportation Center in North Philadelphia every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. As usual, fans also can make free transfers from the Market-Frankford Line and trolley lines at 15th Street Station to board the Broad Street Line.

City plans parking and traffic restrictions

The city has begun placing temporary "no parking" signs along South Broad Street and in the vicinity of City Hall to prepare for the possibility of large crowds after Sunday's game.

In Center City, parking restrictions will go into effect at noon Saturday. People are urged to move their cars from areas where signs have been posted. Those that remain in these zones may be relocated, city officials said.

There also will be temporary parking restrictions in Northeast Philadelphia in the area of Cottman and Frankford avenues and in South Philadelphia along South Broad Street. These restrictions will take effect beginning Sunday, and people are asked to relocate their cars from these areas.

Road closures possible in Center City and at the sports complex

After Sunday's game, the city may close roads in Center City and South Philly to ensure public safety.

In Center City, roads may be closed between 13th and 15th streets and between Arch and Lombard streets. At the sports complex, roads may be closed in areas where fans gather after the game.

Postgame travel delays are expected and people are advised to avoid these areas or plan for extra driving time on surrounding streets.

Other game-day information and updates will be posted by the Office of Emergency Management, the city of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia police on X during and after Sunday's game.