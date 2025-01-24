More Events:

January 24, 2025

Eagles to host drone show over Art Museum on Saturday night and give away two tickets to NFC title game

The event will start at 7 p.m. and can best be viewed from Eakins Oval on the parkway, the team says.

By Michaela Althouse
Philadelphia Eagles Drone Show Provided image/Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will host a drone show Saturday night above the Philadelphia Museum of Art in honor of the next day's NFC championship game. Above, the drone show in 2023.

As the Eagles prepare for Sunday's playoff game against the Washington Commanders, fans can cheer the team on in style Saturday night with the return of its drone show.

Starting at 7 p.m., the programmed aircraft will fly over the Philadelphia Museum of Art for 10 minutes, creating images of the logo and spelling out "Go Birds" and "It's a Philly Thing." The Eagles mascot Swoop, a drumline and the cheerleaders will also be at the event. Two years ago, the team held a drone show before the Eagles hosted the 49ers in the NFC championship game. The team also flew the aircraft at a watch party for the season-opening game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

MORE: Kylie Kelce shares tips for supporting an Eagles-superfan spouse during the playoffs

The drones will launch from the museum and face east toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Attendees should head to Eakins Oval on the parkway for the best views, according to the team. Sitting on the steps at the museum will not be permitted, and the show won't be visible from that area. 

During the event, the team will also raffle off two tickets to Sunday's NFC championship game. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by scanning a QR code formed in the sky by the drones and on signs hung around the area. 

The Art Museum is offering discounted admission in honor of the playoffs. Friday through Sunday, anyone wearing Eagles gear will get $5 off the price of admission. The museum will also hang team banners above the steps and light its east facade green. 

Michaela Althouse
