The Eagles are visiting the White House for winning the Super Bowl; here's how to watch

The Eagles will be at the White House on Monday afternoon to celebrate the team's dominant victory over the Kansas Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl LIX.

The visit with President Donald Trump takes place at 4 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House, and the event will be streamed live on YouTube by USA Today.

The Eagles' trip to the White House is their first, because they did not visit after winning the 2018 Super Bowl. Trump, who was in his first term, rescinded his invitation, because a majority of the team had said they would not participate. That season, Trump had criticized NFL players who protested social injustices by refusing to stand or take the field during the national anthem.

Earlier this month, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said visiting the White House is a "time-honored tradition," adding that attendance would be optional for players and staff.

"This is really just an invitation to the White House," Lurie said. "We're not politicizing it in any way."



A team spokesperson declined to provide the names of players who will attend and did share how many are expected to be in Washington.

On Sunday, running back Saquon Barkley golfed with Trump at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey and then flew to Washington with the president. A photo shared on social media showed Barkley sitting with Trump and others at a table with "Make America Great Again" hats arranged in front of the president.

"What a nice guy he is," Trump said of Barkley outside Morristown Municipal Airport on Sunday. "I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it."



Barkley's appearance with Trump sparked backlash on social media, prompting the star to defend himself in a post on X.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley said. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reported Monday afternoon that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, will not be in attendance at the White House visit. The White House said Hurts and other players not attending had "scheduling conflicts."



When Hurts was asked last week whether he would be at the White House, he gave no answer and ended his interview with a reporter at a Time magazine event. Hurts was included in the TIME100 list of the world's most influential people earlier this month.