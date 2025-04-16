Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Camden-born artist Mickalene Thomas and Kalaya chef Nok Suntaranon named to TIME100 list

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Camden-born artist Mickalene Thomas and Fishtown chef Nok Suntaranon were named on this year's TIME100 list of the most influential people.

The annual roundup honors movers and shakers who are creating change in their communities and around the world. The list is split into six different sections: artists, icons, leaders, titans, pioneers and innovators. Hurts appeared in the icons section after being named MVP of Super Bowl LIX. Suntaranon, the founder of Kalaya, was listed among the innovators alongside Thomas, who's known for painting, photography and filmmaking.

In February, Hurts led the Eagles to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to capture the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Most of the TIME100 selections had entries written by celebrities, and former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter authored Hurts', saying the quarterback's ability to rise against strife was inspiring. He pointed to Hurts bouncing back after being benched in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game and avenging the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago. Hurts famously kept a photo of himself walking off the field in defeat as the lock screen for his phone.

Jeter said the athletes connected after this year's championship, and Hurts asked for advice on winning again.

"Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling," Jeter wrote. "He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire."

Suntaranon's inclusion comes after a number of recent successes. In November, the chef released a cookbook and appeared in an episode of "Chef's Table." In January, Kalaya was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding restaurant, although the Thai spot ultimately did not make it through to the finalist round two years after Suntaranon won best chef in the mid-Atlantic.

"What an honor it is to represent Philly on the TIME100 list this year," Suntaranon said in an email to PhillyVoice. "As an immigrant, it's incredibly meaningful to see this city embrace my Southern Thai food and culture, and to have that recognized on a global stage is so special."

Suntaranon's TIME100 blurb was penned by Michael Solomonov, the Philadelphia restauranteur behind Federal Donuts, Goldie and Zahav. In it, the fellow foodie said eating her dishes, and being her friend, is a "very visceral, delicious experience."

"She’s wild and whimsical, and somehow immediately has an emotional impact on just about everybody she comes into contact with," Solomonov wrote. "Talking to Nok for even a few minutes can change the course of your entire day for the better. It’s clear everything she does is from the heart, and that certainly includes her cooking."

Thomas, who grew up in Camden and now lives in New York City, is a multimedia artist. In 2022, she produced the Broadway show "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf," which was nominate for seven Tony Awards. From October through January, her traveling exhibit, “Mickalene Thomas: All About Love,” a spin on works by famous artists, stopped at the Barnes Foundation.

"You can tell right away when you’re looking at something created by Mickalene," singer-songwriter Alicia Keys wrote in Thomas' feature. "She’s a mastermind at conveying poignant messages through striking visuals, and stepping into one of her shows feels like entering another world."