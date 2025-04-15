More Culture:

April 15, 2025

Flakely Gluten Free to relocate 'pastry ATM' in Italian Market and add new sweets dispenser in Ambler

The vending machines sell croissants, cakes, bagels and other baked goods with the tap of a credit card.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pastries
Pastry ATM Provided image/Mike Prince

Flakely Gluten Free bakery is moving its original 'pastry ATM' to Irv's Ice Cream on East Passyunk Avenue and planning a new location in Ambler.

Flakely Gluten Free bakery is expanding its growing network of "pastry ATMs" and moving its original sweet treat dispenser to a new home.

The Manayunk shop is relocating its vending machine in the Italian Market a few blocks over to the new Irv's Ice Cream storefront. The move follows the March closure of Salt & Vinegar, the retail store that housed Flakely's pastry ATM. The machine, which offers a selection of croissants, cakes, bagels and Danishes, will be operational at Irv's at 932 East Passyunk Ave. starting Friday.

MORE: 'Creed' director fuses blues music and history with vampire lore in 'Sinners'

But it's not the only place to get Flakely's baked goods on the go. Since the debut of its original pastry ATM last June, the bakery has added locations in Ardmore and Collingswood. It is also planning a fourth hub in Ambler, which could launch in a matter of weeks.

The pastry ATMs are smart freezers that open when customers tap their credit cards or Apple Pay. Each treat is tagged with a microchip and automatically charged to the card or iPhone when it leaves the machine. Flakely's pastry ATMs hold roughly 60 items, which rotate week to week.

Flakely is the brainchild of chef Lila Colello, who was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2010. Suddenly unable to work with gluten, she began studying alternative ingredients and developing recipes. She opened Flakely at 220 Krams Ave. in 2021.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pastries Philadelphia Gluten Free Baked Goods ATMs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Swarthmore College grads among 6 killed in New York plane crash

Swarthmore Plane Crash

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Movies

'Creed' director fuses blues and history with vampires in 'Sinners'

Sinners movie

Wellness

One-third of Americans report excessive sleepiness — and the issue deserves greater attention, experts say

sleepiness health risks

Performances

Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Twilight Concert Met

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: How real are the Phillies' current issues?

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Cardinals-4.11.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved