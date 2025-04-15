Flakely Gluten Free to relocate 'pastry ATM' in Italian Market and add new sweets dispenser in Ambler

Flakely Gluten Free bakery is expanding its growing network of "pastry ATMs" and moving its original sweet treat dispenser to a new home.

The Manayunk shop is relocating its vending machine in the Italian Market a few blocks over to the new Irv's Ice Cream storefront. The move follows the March closure of Salt & Vinegar, the retail store that housed Flakely's pastry ATM. The machine, which offers a selection of croissants, cakes, bagels and Danishes, will be operational at Irv's at 932 East Passyunk Ave. starting Friday.



But it's not the only place to get Flakely's baked goods on the go. Since the debut of its original pastry ATM last June, the bakery has added locations in Ardmore and Collingswood. It is also planning a fourth hub in Ambler, which could launch in a matter of weeks.

The pastry ATMs are smart freezers that open when customers tap their credit cards or Apple Pay. Each treat is tagged with a microchip and automatically charged to the card or iPhone when it leaves the machine. Flakely's pastry ATMs hold roughly 60 items, which rotate week to week.

Flakely is the brainchild of chef Lila Colello, who was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2010. Suddenly unable to work with gluten, she began studying alternative ingredients and developing recipes. She opened Flakely at 220 Krams Ave. in 2021.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.