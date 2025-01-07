More News:

Irv's Ice Cream, which has operated out of a Cherry Street Pier trolley, is opening a shop in Bella Vista this spring

The store serves Latin American-inspired flavors, like horchata and coquito, alongside classics like brown butter pecan.

Irv's Ice Cream storefront

Irv's Ice Cream, a pop-up at Cherry Street Pier, will open its first storefront this spring in Bella Vista.

Irv's Ice Cream, which serves up scoops out of one of Cherry Street Pier's trolleys, will open a permanent storefront in Bella Vista this spring. 

The shop from chef Ilissa Shapiro churns ice cream on-site with flavors inspired by drinks popular in Mexico and Central America, like coquito, horchata and margarita, alongside classics like chocolate peanut butter brownie and brown butter pecanIt's moving into 932 E. Passyunk Ave., the former Chilly Banana space, with cups, cones and to-go pints. 

"From our trolley at Cherry Street Pier to this exciting new chapter, we’re bringing the same unique flavors you know and love —seasonal creativity and flavors infused with Latin American influences — to a cozy retro space in the heart of the neighborhood," the store wrote on Instagram

Shapiro worked as a pastry chef at Bridget Foy's and Cry Baby Pasta before launching her own business at the pier in May 2024. Irv's shares its trolley with La Placita Cherry Street Pier, which serves Puerto Rican cuisine from Dionicio Jimenez, the chef behind Cantina la Martina. 

Cherry Street Pier's food operators are part of an incubator program offering sales-based rent, with a goal of providing a space with little upfront costs for up-and-coming chefs.

"The hope is that what Ilissa is doing with Irv's is what will happen with our food vendors, that they will move on to the next best step for them and then allow us to serve a new, emerging chef or person from the food industry," said Sarah Eberle, creative director for the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

The Chilly Banana, which began as a food truck, closed its business on East Passyunk in November 2024. In an Instagram post about the shuttering, the owners said they found success in the location but opted to go back to running a mobile business after having two kids. 

