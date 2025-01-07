Federal Donuts to open Willow Grove location later this week

Federal Donuts & Chicken will make its next foray into the suburbs with the opening of its Willow Grove location on Friday, Jan. 10.

Located at 4021 Welsh Rd., the new spot features seating for 12 with both tables and bar stools and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. It's the latest expansion for the local chain and follows a November announcement of a shop opening at the Philadelphia airport this spring.

"It has always been a dream to grow Federal Donuts & Chicken out of our amazing city and into the suburbs of Philadelphia," said co-founder Michael Solomonov in a statement. "We hope our new Willow Grove shop is a place where folks can bring their loved ones for a delicious slice of comfort at any time of day."

The store includes a full coffee and espresso menu from La Colombe, breakfast sandwiches, hashbrowns and snack treats like the FedNuts Minis donut holes and Fried Chicken Sandwich Sliders. For launch day, customers can grab chocolate churro, lemon ricotta and mocha latte Fancy Donuts, the chain's rotating offering. Its expanded Classic Donut lineup, which includes specialty cake old-fashioned, vanilla bean sprinkle and powdered sugar, will be available daily.

After receiving an investment from Radnor's NewSpring Franchise in 2022, Federal Donuts began planning a larger expansion outside of Philadelphia. Its first Pennsylvania suburbs location opened in September at 232 N. Radnor Chester Rd. in Radnor. Another store is planned for Conshohocken at 200 Ridge Pike, set to open early this year. The chain's South Jersey debut in Marlton is also on the calendar for 2025.

During opening weekend, customers will receive a complimentary cup of FedNuts Minis, and the first 100 customers on opening day can nab an exclusive t-shirt, free with purchase.