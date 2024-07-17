Federal Donuts is now selling doughnut holes, including a powdered sugar variety

Federal Donuts & Chicken has added doughnut holes called "FedNut Minis" to its menu.

The bite-sized snacks come in four flavors. They include the chain's three traditional doughnut flavors – strawberry lavender, cookies 'n cream and cinnamon brown sugar – and a new powdered sugar variety.

The minis are sold in cups containing 10 doughnut holes of the same flavor. Each cup costs $5. Larger orders with mixed flavors are available by directly contacting a store.

The fried chicken and doughnuts chain hasn't sold traditional doughnut holes in the past. But smaller treats – like Chanukah Minis based on sufganiyot jelly doughnuts – have been sold as holiday specials or made available through custom orders.

"We were looking to expand our offerings with something fun, and FedNuts Minis fit the bill," a Federal Donuts spokesperson said in an email. "We believe FedNuts Minis are the perfect grab-and-go snack for summer activities, an ideal office crowd-pleaser, & will make a great morning treat as we transition into the back-to-school season."

The concept of a "doughnut hole" originates from bakeries using the leftover centers of ring-shaped doughnuts to create new treats. Chains that sell doughnut holes include Dunkin' Donuts (Munchkins) and Tim Hortons (Timbits).

FedNuts Minis are available at Federal Donuts' 10 locations. Nine of them are in the Philadelphia region; the other is at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The chain is planning a national expansion, starting with suburban Philly locations in Radnor, Willow Grove and Conshohocken. Federal Donuts also is seeking locations for a South Jersey shop. In March, Federal Donuts opened its largest shop yet at 22 Wolf St. in South Philly.