February 14, 2024

Federal Donuts' new South Philly shop looks to be its biggest yet – by a lot

The store is located inside a warehouse building not far from John's Roast Pork, but the chain has yet to reveal details

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Federal Donuts Wolf Street Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Construction on Federal Donuts' new South Philly location, at 22 Wolf St., appears to be underway. The chain promises it will provide details 'very soon.'

When Federal Donuts closed its original store in Pennsport last month, it teased a new location coming to South Philadelphia. 

That store, at 22 Wolf St., is taking shape. The Federal Donuts name and logo have been painted on side of of a two-story warehouse building that once housed a Forman Mills store. The shop appears to be Federal Donuts' largest.

A representative from CookNSolo Restaurants, which runs the Federal Donuts chain, declined to share more details about the space, saying only that more information was coming "very soon." 

When Federal Donuts closed its original store, at 1219 S. Second St., it said the new South Philly store would feature seating, differentiating it from the tiny Pennsport shop. The chain also closed its West Philly location, at 3428 Sansom St., at the same time to pursue a bigger space that is more accessible to Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania. 

Federal Donuts 22 Wolf St.Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Federal Donuts is opening a new location inside a warehouse building not far from John's Roast Park in South Philly. The chain has not revealed details about the upcoming shop, but it appears to be its largest yet.

The new South Philly store appears to be under active construction, with its windows still boarded up. It sits just east of I-95, not far from the Columbus Commons shopping center anchored by Lowe's, Ikea and Best Buy. 

Unlike the original store, which was nestled into a neighborhood, there are not any residential buildings nearby. That may seem an unusual location for a flagship store, potentially resulting in less foot traffic. But it's not unprecedented for a restaurant to open in that area. 

John's Roast Pork, the heralded sandwich shop, has been at the corner of Weccacoe and Snyder avenues since 1930. And Federal Donuts will sit catty-corner to the new shopping center going in at 16 Snyder Ave. That complex, which is replacing a factory, is expected to include a Lidl, Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Chase Bank and Advance Auto Parts. 

