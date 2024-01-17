Federal Donuts to close its original Pennsport shop and University City location

Federal Donuts will close two of its locations this weekend, including its original shop in Pennsport.

Sunday will be the final day in business for the doughnut and fried chicken chain's flagship store at 1219 S. Second Street and its University City location on Sansom Street on the University of Pennsylvania's campus. Federal Donuts thanked its South Philly and West Philly customers in a message posted to Instagram on Wednesday — and promised to replace the shuttered shops with new locations nearby.

The forthcoming South Philly shop will be on Wolf Street, which is about 1 1/5 miles south of the Pennsport store and is slated to open "very soon." It will also feature seating, setting it apart from its tiny corner predecessor.

Federal Donuts has not settled on a new West Philly shop, but is seeking "a bigger home in the neighborhood that is more easily accessible to both campuses (Penn and Drexel), & the greater community." The chain promised to send its food truck to the area while it continues the search.

Federal Donuts, one of the many Philadelphia ventures from chef Michael Solomonov and restauranteur Steven Cook's CookNSolo restaurant group, opened its Second Street shop in 2011. It was closed for much of the pandemic, reopening in November 2022 with renovations. The Sansom Street shop has been in business for over a decade.

Federal Donuts currently operates nine locations plus stands inside the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park. The chain plans to expand into Las Vegas early this year.

