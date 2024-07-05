Federal Donuts plans to open first shop in South Jersey

Federal Donuts is scoping out locations for its first shop in South Jersey, another step in the brand's plan to develop a national footprint with new franchises.

The Philadelphia-based donut, fried chicken and coffee shop is looking at potential sites around Cherry Hill, Moorestown and Marlton for its first New Jersey location, CEO Jeff Benjamin told the Philadelphia Business Journal. He said each of those communities has a strong existing retail presence that makes them attractive places to expand. The goal is to open a new shop in South Jersey later this year.

In April, Federal Donuts revealed it will be opening franchises in the Philly suburbs in Radnor, Conshohocken and Willow Grove.

Federal Donuts was founded in 2011 by culinary partners Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, whose CookNSolo family of restaurants includes Center City's nationally acclaimed Israeli spot Zahav and several other concepts. Federal Donuts is a sister company to CookNSolo and operates separately.

Federal Donuts has 10 stores scattered around Philadelphia and stands at the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park. It also has a shop in Las Vegas at the Red Rock Casino that opened in March.

Two years ago, Federal Donuts received a growth equity investment from Radnor-based NewSpring Franchise, which has helped expand brands Duck Donuts, Blo Blow Dry Bar and brunch restaurant Turning Point.

The company has been seeking franchisees for multi-unit and single locations. In South Jersey, Federal Donuts reportedly is working with former McDonald's franchisee Mark Heinz and home health care industry veteran Deborah Grady.

In January, Federal Donuts closed its original South Philly store to open its largest location at a former warehouse nearby. Another store in University City also closed to allow the company to pursue a bigger space that's planned in that neighborhood.

In recent years, Federal Donuts has expanded its menu with new fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and a breakfast sandwich called the Early Bird. The company's rotating menu of donuts also continues to evolve with frequent specials and seasonally themed pastries.