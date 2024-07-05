More Health:

July 05, 2024

Smoking cessation programs should combine behavioral interventions with medications, new guidelines say

The World Health Organizations has released its first recommendations to help people quit using tobacco. They note several drugs that can be used to wean.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Tobacco
WHO smoking Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

To help the millions of people who want to quit smoking, the World Health Organization for the first time has released a specific recommendations for policymakers and health care workers.

For the first time, the World Health Organization has released a set of guidelines to help the 750 million tobacco users across the globe who want to break the habit.

The recommendations urge health care providers, policymakers and other stakeholders to create tobacco cessation programs that combine medication and behavioral interventions.

MORE: Why doctors recommend sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher

"The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated," said Dr. Rüdiger Krech, director of health promotion at the WHO. "We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction.”

Approximately 1.25 billion people use tobacco around the world, and of the 750 million people who want to quit, 70% lack support services to help them do so, according to the WHO.

Smoking causes about 20% of all cancers in the United States. About 80% of lung cancers, and lung cancer deaths, are caused by smoking, according to the American Cancer Society.

The medications varenicline, bupropion and cytisine, as well as Nicotine Replacement Therapy, are effective treatments for weaning off cigarettes, waterpipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and heated tobacco products, according to the WHO guidelines. The recommendations also call for behavioral interventions, including counseling and the use of smartphone apps.

In Philadelphia, the poorest big city in America, research has shown that the districts with higher rates of poverty are the same districts that have high rates of adult smoking. Although cigarette smoking rates are declining in the city, they remain above the national average, according to a 2021 report from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The prevalence of cigarette smoking in Philadelphia dropped from 24% in 2011 to 17% in 2019 among women, and from 26% to 23% among men. But the reduced rates still were higher than the national averages for women and men. 

A 2021 report indicated that smoking prevalence among adults across Pennsylvania was comparable to the national rate of 14.1% of adults.

Trying to quit smoking? Here are some resources

• Pennsylvania's 24-hour, seven-day-a-week Quitline is for anyone who wants to quit tobacco or wants to support someone else who is quitting. You must be at least 14 to get counseling and 18 or older to get medications. Call (800) 784-8669.

• Penn Medicine has a smoking treatment clinic. Call (888) PENN-STOP.

Fox Chase Cancer Center has a tobacco treatment program that offers counseling along with the use of pharmacotherapy. Call (888) 369-2427 or fill out an online form.

• Jefferson Health offers JeffQuit, a program that gradually decreases the amount of nicotine over a three-week period. Call (215) 955-2221.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Tobacco Philadelphia World Health Organization Cigarettes Cancer Lung Cancer Smoking E-cigarettes Vaping

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper University Health Care
Purchased - Woman working on a plane with a mask on

A post-pandemic mental health check-in

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pa. Supreme Court clears way for new trial against former Philly detective
070324 pa supreme court.jpg

Travel

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Adult Health

Competitive eaters may have an 'innate' ability to relax their stomachs, but their habits put their health at risk
Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

Arts & Culture

New exhibit at the Barnes displays work by incarcerated artists
Barnes Foundation exhibit

Phillies

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?
Schwarber Preview Series

Family-Friendly

'World's largest bounce house' arrives in region this weekend
big bounce wilmington

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved