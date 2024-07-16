Crumbl stores in the region are selling purple cookies inspired by Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her Philly concert

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is playing a sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, and the highly anticipated arrival of her GUTS Tour is bringing along a sweet treat to the Philly region.

Crumbl, a Utah-based dessert franchise known for its unique offerings, has partnered with Rodrigo on the GUTS Cookie. The featured item has been following Rodrigo's tour across North America since February, and it's now available at 16 Crumbl stores in the Philly suburbs through Saturday, July 20.

MORE: Van Leeuwen to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on espresso ice cream

The GUTS Cookie is made up of two "chilled" purple-colored vanilla cookies, sandwiched around layers of triple-berry jam and vanilla buttercream. They're rolled in colorful, star-studded sprinkles and topped with a star cutout. The purple coloring and starry accents are reminiscent of Rodrigo's sophomore album, "GUTS," which was released in September, as well as its accompanying tour.



Provided Image/Crumbl Cookies Crumbl partnered with Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS Cookie, made of purple cookies, berry jam, vanilla buttercream and sprinkles. The treats are available in the Philly region through Saturday.

Rodrigo's Crumbl cookie went viral on social media shortly after its debut when a TikTok creator named Dre put out a video reviewing the dessert. He mistakenly called the singer "Olivia Rodriguez" and referred to her as "that little Mexican girl that be singing all them sad songs." (Rodrigo has previously noted her Filipino heritage). Rodrigo took the error in good fun, making her own TikTok video trying the Crumbl cookie with Dre's words playing in the background.



Rodrigo — a former Disney actress who starred on "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" — made a name for herself with the 2021 album "Sour," which included the smash-hit breakup anthem "Drivers License" and earned her three Grammy Awards. In 2022, Rodrigo embarked on her first tour, playing smaller venues like the Met Philadelphia, where she performed two sold-out shows. The Guts Tour will mark Rodrigo's first arena tour.

Tickets for the Wells Fargo Center show are sold out on Ticketmaster, but there are some tickets still available via reselling platforms like StubHub, Gametime and TickPick. If those prices are looking a bit astronomical — as of publication, someone's selling one lower-bowl ticket for $8,330 on Gametime — Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie is likely a much more "logical" option to commemorate the singer's trip to Philly.

Here's where fans can purchase the cookie within an hour's drive of Wells Fargo Center:

Pennsylvania

• Crumbl Broomall — 1991 Sproul Rd., Unit 42B, Broomall

• Crumbl Ellis Preserve — 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

• Crumbl Main Line — 50 E Wynnewood Rd., Unit 20, Wynnewood

• Crumbl Bensalem — 200 Rockhill Dr., Bensalem

• Crumbl Glen Mills — 1751 Wilmington Pike, Suite C2, Glen Mills

• Crumbl Wayne — 125 E. Swedesford Rd., Unit 297, Wayne

• Crumbl Jenkintown — 1595 The Fairway, Jenkintown

• Crumbl Oaks — 1570 Egypt Road, Suite 110, Phoenixville

• Crumbl Newtown — 2934 South Eagle Rd., Newtown

• Crumbl Exton — 126 Woodcutter St., Suite 100, Exton

• Crumbl Warrington — 211 Easton Rd., Warrington

New Jersey

• Crumbl Cherry Hill — 950 Garden Park Blvd., Cherry Hill

• Crumbl Turnersville — 3501 NJ-42, Unit 190, Turnersville

• Crumbl Mt. Laurel — 32 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel

• Crumbl Princeton — 650 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton

Delaware

• Crumbl Christiana — 3138 Fashion Center Blvd., Newark